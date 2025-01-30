Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 with Intel Lunar Lake CPUs Are Finally Out

Last year in October, we reported that Microsoft was working on a Surface laptop with Intel’s Lunar Lake processor, and that has turned out to be true. Today, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 with Intel Lunar Lake processors, and both devices are Copilot+ PCs. However, there is a catch. These new Intel-powered Surface devices are aimed at business customers, and therefore, cost a lot more than the Arm-based Snapdragon X variants.

The Lunar Lake-powered Surface Laptop 7 starts at $1,499 and brings Intel Core Ultra 5 or Core Ultra 7 processors. It’s available in two screen sizes — 13.8-inch and 15-inch — and memory is available up to 32GB. Microsoft claims the larger 15-inch laptop offers up to 14 hours of battery life, and the smaller 13.8-inch laptop offers up to 12 hours of battery life. This battery life figure is based on web browsing activity.

Next, the Surface Pro 11 with Intel Lunar Lake processor again starts at $1,499. You can choose between Intel Core Ultra 5 or Core Ultra 7 processors. As for the screen, you can choose between LCD or OLED panel, but it comes only in 13-inch screen size. Moreover, you can configure memory up to 32GB and storage up to 1TB. For businesses, Microsoft has added support for NFC so you can seamlessly use hardware security keys.

Since both Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 are Copilot+ PCs, they are eligible for Windows 11 24H2 AI features such as Recall, AI-powered Windows Search, Cocreator, etc. Having said that, Microsoft is charging $500 more than the consumer-centric Snapdragon X variants, which would deter general users from picking the Lunar Lake variant.

Apart from that, Microsoft has confirmed that it’s going to launch the Surface Laptop 7 with 5G support by the end of this year. As for the Lunar Lake models, you can pre-order starting today, and they will ship on February 18th.