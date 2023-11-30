Home > News > New Dell & Alienware XPS Laptops with Intel 14th Gen Leaked Before CES 2024!

New Dell & Alienware XPS Laptops with Intel 14th Gen Leaked Before CES 2024!

Dell Alienware CES 2024 Gaming Laptop

CES 2024 is right on the horizon, and major technological innovations & new products are expected to be introduced here. Now, it looks like Dell will have something exciting up its sleeves to announce here. According to this new leak, six new laptops with Intel’s 14th Gen Meteor Lake in total are expected to be revealed. Some of these should be the new XPS laptops and some supercharged Alienware gaming laptops.

This new leak comes via Windows Report, which has its exclusive source revealing all this information. They have also previously leaked the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book with Intel Meteor Lake CPUs.

Dell XPS and Alienware 2024 lineup laptops leaked with Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPUs
Image Courtesy: Windows Report

Intel 14th Gen mobile CPUs with two different architectures, Meteor Lake & Raptor Lake Refresh, could both appear on Dell’s new upcoming laptops planned for 2024. Alienware is the company’s extremely high-end gaming line that packs premium materials, too. On the other hand, Dell XPS laptops are meant to be ultra-portable laptops with long battery life.

Talking about the Dell XPS series mentioned first, the XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16 laptops are all getting updated. The bigger XPS 16 is mentioned in the leak to be getting an Intel Core Ultra processor with RTX 40 Series graphics. Core Ultra is definitely based on Meteor Lake, so the bigger XPS 16 should include all the innovative features found on Meteor Lake.

However, the Dell XPS 13 & XPS 14 are mentioned to be simply getting ‘new Intel CPUs‘. This points towards the other two laptops receiving the more basic Intel Core processors (non-Ultra). Another possibility is that they might get Intel 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh architecture instead.

Next, we discuss the upcoming Alienware gaming laptop lineup for 2024. Three new laptops are mentioned in the leak, with the specifications below associated with them. It is not entirely clear which specific CPU & GPU variants are launching here, but the leak still gives us a lot to speculate upon.

  • Alienware m18 R2
    • Intel Core 14th Gen CPU & RTX 40 Series GPU
  • Alienware x16 R2
    • Intel Core Ultra 14th Gen CPU & RTX 40 Series GPU
  • Alienware m16 R2
    • Intel Core Ultra H CPU & NVIDIA graphics

The Intel Core Ultra coming on Alienware m16 R2 & x16 R2 is definitely based on Meteor Lake. However, talking about the Alienware m18 R2, the vague naming is pointing towards Raptor Lake Refresh architecture instead. We have previously seen the i7-14700HX Intel 14th Gen processor (based on Raptor Lake Refresh) leak out on Geekbench. This is potentially the CPU we will see on the bigger 18-inch Alienware gaming laptop, possibly along with an ‘i9-14900HX‘ variant as well.

New Branding For Intel Core Ultra Flagship CPUs with Meteor Lake architecture
Image Courtesy: Intel
New Branding For Intel 14th Gen CPUs
Image Courtesy: Intel

Of course, accompanied by Nvidia RTX 40 Series graphics, these new Alienware laptops are going to output high frame rates in all the latest games. Plus, new features like DLSS 3 frame generation and AV1 streaming will also be included.

A new Alienware 32-inch 4K QD-OLED, Alienware 27-inch 360Hz Gaming Monitor, and Dell UltraSharp 40-inch Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor are also expected to make an appearance at CES 2024.

Speaking of availability, the leak does mention that all these new Dell XPS & Alienware Gaming Laptops with Intel 14th Gen processors are launching on January 11th, 2024. It is time to be hyped for an exciting month ahead!

What are your thoughts on Dell’s upcoming 2024 lineup of Alienware & XPS laptops? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE Windows Report
