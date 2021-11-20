Xiaomi 12X Tipped to Launch as Company’s Affordable Flagship

Xiaomi is all set to introduce the Xiaomi 12 series for which we have seen a number of rumors and leaks. The latest one to join the list suggests that there might be a third smartphone in the series, most likely called the Xiaomi 12X. This might be a semi-premium phone, which might attract potential-customers who don’t want to spend a lot on their next smartphone.

Xiaomi 12X Details Leaked

Known tipster Kacper Skrzypek has spotted the Xiaomi 12X in an IMEI database listing. The device carries the codename “Psyche” and the model number “2112123AG.” It is suggested that the last letter “G” hints at its global availability. However, the tipster suggests that the phone won’t be available in India. Say "hello" to the #Xiaomi12X (codename: psyche, not for India).

Snapdragon 870, 50 Mpx main camera, display 145.4 x 65.4 mm (6,28") AMOLED HDR10 FOD 120Hz FullHD+ (1080×2400) pic.twitter.com/WOjat1mPnB— Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) November 18, 2021

The Xiaomi 12X might succeed the Mi 11X that was launched earlier this year. There’s also a similarity in the spec sheet of both devices. As per Skrzypek, the rumored Xiaomi 12X will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip and come with a 120Hz AMOLED HDR10 Full HD+ display. It, however, seems to be getting a slightly bigger 6.68-inch screen size.

Another major change that we might see is the phone size. It is suggested that the Xiaomi 12X will measure 145.4 x 65.4 mm, meaning we can expect a compact chassis.

The camera department might see some changes as well, and there could be a 50MP main camera as opposed to the 48MP primary camera seen on the Mi 11X. Other details are still behind the veil, including the price. Although, we can expect the smartphone to be priced similarly to its predecessor.

As for the other Xiaomi 12 phones, we can expect to see the standard Xiaomi 12 and the high-end Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Both phones could be backed by the upcoming Snapdragon 898 chip, come with improved cameras, and more details. There could be a Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced version too.

We are yet to get an official update. So, stay tuned with us for more details.