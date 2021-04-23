Xiaomi’s popularity in the Indian market grew thanks to its value-for-money offerings under the Redmi brand. Last year, however, the Chinese giant decided it was time to bring the premium Mi smartphones to India. It launched the Mi 10 and Mi 10T series in the country last year. And today, Xiaomi has brought its top-of-the-line flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra, to India. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, 1.1-inch secondary rear screen, Snapdragon 888, and a chunky camera module.

Mi 11 Ultra: Price and Availability

The Mi 11 Ultra has been priced at Rs 69,999 for the single 12GB+256GB variant in India. Xiaomi did not share the availability details just yet. We will update you when the smartphone goes on sale in the coming weeks. This smartphone will be available to buy from Amazon India, Xiaomi’s website, and offline Mi Home stores.

Mi 11 Ultra: Specifications

Display

Starting off with the front, the Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch Quad-HD+ AMOLED E4 display that’s curved at all four edges. The panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate, along with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2K (3200 x 1440-pixel) resolution, and more. The display can go up to 1550nits of peak brightness, supports 10-bit color depth, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ certification. You also have Gorilla Glass Victus (or Gorilla Glass 7) protection on top.

Internals

Under the hood, the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset powers the Mi 11 Ultra. There’s also 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage onboard. There’s a revamped phase-change cooling system onboard as well. You have a solid-liquid-gas phase cooling system to offer 100% improvement in thermal conductivity in comparison to standard cooling systems.

The smartphone runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. There’s also a dual speaker setup, tuned by Harmon Kardon, onboard. Mi 11 Ultra is the first-ever Xiaomi smartphone to have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. That means you can easily carry this flagship device to the beach or pool without any worries.

Mi 11 Ultra: Viewfinder Display

Turning our attention to the rear, the first thing that will catch your attention is the secondary display next to the camera system. Xiaomi is calling it the Viewfinder display and offers you a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen on the rear. The company is using the same tiny display that’s found on the Mi Smart Band 5 here.

This Viewfinder display offers you access to a plethora of features. This includes the ability to use the rear camera setup as the selfie snapper. You can click ultra-wide and telephoto selfies, see caller ID and notifications, control music playback, and more. So you can check out the complete feature set of the secondary display right here:

That’s not all. With the viewfinder display, you can:

👉Control Music

👉Mirror Notifications

👉Have an Always On Display running

👉Interact through the Touch Screen

👉Use the display as a Photo Frame

👉Take Selfie 0.5X 12mm wide to 5X Tele + Macro

Cameras

Speaking of the optics, the smartphone sports a chunky triple camera setup with a primary 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor. You will also find a 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide lens with a 128-degree FOV and a 48MP periscope-cum-telephoto camera. The telephoto camera supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and up to 120x digital zoom. The punch-hole cutout on the front houses a 20MP selfie camera.

Battery Life

As for the battery life, the Mi 11 Ultra includes a 5,000mAh silicon-oxygen anode battery with 67W wired fast-charging and 67W wireless fast-charging. Xiaomi claims that you will be able to fully charge this flagship device in around 36 minutes. Though this flagship device supports 67W charging, the company will bundle only a 50W wired charger in the box due to certification issues in India.

So, with everything known to you, which flagship smartphone will you buy? The Mi 11 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro with its Hasselblad cameras, or the Samsung Galaxy S21 series?