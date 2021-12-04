Jio Discontinues Prepaid Plans with Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Reliance Jio recently increased the prices of its prepaid plans, following in the footsteps of Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). Introducing yet another change for prepaid users, the telecom giant has now discontinued prepaid plans that offered free Disney+ Hotstar for a year. The Rs 499, Rs 666, Rs 888, and Rs 2,499 Jio prepaid plans, which were launched earlier this year with Disney+ Hotstar subscription in tow, aren’t available on the company’s website anymore.

Jio’s Free Disney+ Hotstar Plans No Longer Exist

Now, only the Rs 601 prepaid plan from Jio offers a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The plan offers 3GB of data per day (an additional 6GB of data too), unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to a host of Jio apps for 28 days. Another thing to note is that the website has a Rs 666 plan but it comes with different benefits now.

It provides users with 1.5GB of data a day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS a day for 84 days. It also offers access to the Jio apps and is a part of the recent JioMart Maha Cashback offer, which will offer people a cashback of 20%. You can use the cashback for purchases from Reliance Retail on a minimum transaction of Rs 200 and above. The Rs 719 and the Rs 299 prepaid plans are also part of the new Jio offer. You can check out the Jio website for more details on which prepaid plans offer free access to streaming services like Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and others.

As for the now-discontinued plans, the Rs 499 included 3GB of data/ day, 100 SMS a day, unlimited calls, and Jio apps for 28 days. The Rs 666 and the Rs 888 prepaid plans offered the same benefits, except for a different data value and validity. While the former came with 3GB of data/day and a validity of 56 days, the latter offered 2GB of data per day for 84 days. The Rs 2,499 plan offered the same benefits as the Rs 888 one but for 365 days.

There was also a Rs 549 data add-on plan with the Disney+ Hotstar, 1.5GB of daily data, and access to Jio apps for 56 days. It has also been discontinued. We don’t know if Jio plans to introduce new plans with the free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. It could also launch a few with Amazon Prime, considering its prices will soon increase. Whatever the case is, we will keep you posted if we get more details.