After Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea) Hikes Prices of its Prepaid Plans in India

Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has followed Airtel’s lead and increased the prices of its prepaid plans in India. Much like Airtel, the prices of Vi prepaid plans have seen an increase of up to 25%. Here’s a look at the new Vi prepaid tariffs.

Vi Prepaid Plans Prices Increased

A number of Vi prepaid plans have seen a price hike and the changes will be effective from November 25. To recall, the Airtel price changes will go live on November 26. The reason behind the price hike is attributed to the urge of maintaining the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) to get a better return of investment and a financially-stable business model.

Its cheapest plan is now priced at Rs 99 (previously Rs 79). The plan offers a talk time of Rs 99 and 200MB of data for 28 days. It is similar to Airtel’s cheapest plan.

The Rs 149, Rs 219, Rs 249, and Rs 299 plans will now be the Rs 179, Rs 269, Rs 299, and Rs 359 plans, respectively. These are the plans that offer unlimited calls, 100 SMS a day, and up to 2GB of data/day for 28 days. Moreover, the Rs 399 plan will now be priced at Rs 479 and the Rs 449 plan will be priced at Rs 539. Both are unlimited plans and offer up to 2GB of data per day for 56 days.

The Rs 379, Rs 599, and Rs 699 prepaid plans will cost Rs 459, Rs 719, and Rs 839, respectively. Two of the long-term Vi prepaid plans will also see a price hike. The Rs 1,499 plan will now be priced at Rs 1,799 and the Rs 2,399 plan will now cost Rs 2,899 plan. Both come with a validity of 365 days.

Additionally, the data top-up plans priced at Rs 48, Rs 98, Rs 251, and Rs 351 will get a price hike. You can look at the table below for more details.

Image courtesy: TelecomTalk

Since Vi was quick enough to join Airtel in increasing the prices of its prepaid plans, we can expect Jio and other telcos to follow in their footsteps soon. But, there are chances that Jio might not do so to keep an edge over its rivals. We will keep you updated on what happens next.