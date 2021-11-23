Amazon Prime Subscription Price in India to Increase From December 14

Last month, it was revealed that the Amazon Prime subscription fees will increase in India by up to Rs 500 per year. However, there was no word on when this price hike will happen. It is now revealed that the new Amazon Prime subscription prices will come into effect, starting next month.

Amazon Prime Subscription Price Hiked by Rs 500

It is suggested that Amazon Prime will be available for Rs 1,499 per year, starting December 14. Currently, the yearly subscription is priced at Rs 999. While the Amazon Prime website doesn’t reveal the date, it has started mentioning that the price has now changed to Rs 1,499. The Rs 999 price tag is a “Last chance offer.”

Image courtesy: Desidime

The prices for the other subscriptions plans will also be changed. The three-month plan will now be priced at Rs 459, taking a jump from the earlier price of Rs 329. The monthly plan will now cost Rs 179, as opposed to the previously more affordable Rs 129.

For the uninitiated, an Amazon Prime subscription not only lets you access video content via Prime Video but also offers free 1-day and 2-day delivery, access to Amazon Prime Music, exclusive offers and deals, Amazon Prime Gaming, and more.

Since there are a few days before the change happens, it’s best to subscribe or resubscribe to Prime right now. Depending upon your needs, you can choose the duration of the subscription. If you are a frequent Amazon user, it would make more sense to go for the yearly plan, save Rs 500, and stay sorted for a year.

If you choose to subscribe, all you need to do is head to the Amazon Prime website (visit website), sign in to your Amazon account, select the plan of your choice, fill in the payment details, and you are good to go.

In related news, the company recently introduced a native Prime Video app for macOS. It will allow subscribers to seamlessly download and stream movies and shows. It is available for macOS Big Sur 11.4 and later. So, are you getting the discounted Prime subscription right now? Or, you don’t shop on Amazon that often? Let us know in the comments below.