After Vi and Airtel, Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices in India; Check out the New Prices Here!

As one would expect, Reliance Jio has followed suit to its rival telcos Airtel and Vi to hike the prices of its prepaid plans in India. The move, as mentioned, comes after Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) increased the prices of their prepaid plans earlier last week. The new prepaid plans have seen a price hike of up to 20%. Here’s a look at the new Jio prepaid plan prices.

New Jio Prepaid Plans Prices Detailed

Jio’s Rs 75 plan is now priced at Rs 91. It offers 3GB of data, unlimited calls, and 50 SMSs for 28 days. One thing worth noting is that even though there’s an increase in price, the Rs 91 is still the cheapest plan when compared with the Rs 99 Airtel and Vi plans. It also offers more benefits than them.

The Rs 129 plan is now Rs 155 and offers 2GB of data, unlimited calls, and 300 SMSs for 28 days. As for the Rs 199 plan, it is now priced at Rs 239 and offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/ day for 28 days. The Rs 249 Jio prepaid plan now costs Rs 299 and includes the same benefits as the now Rs 239 plan but with an increased 2GB per day data limit.

The telecom operator, via a press release, has suggested that the new change is “in line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life.“

The Rs 149 prepaid plan from Jio has seen a price hike to Rs 179 and provides users with 1GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/ day for 24 days.

The Rs 399 plan and the Rs 444 plan are now priced at Rs 479 and Rs 533 in India, respectively. While the former offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS a day, the latter offers 2GB of data/day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day. Both come with a validity of 56 days.

The popular Rs 329, Rs 555, and Rs 599 Jio prepaid plans are now priced at Rs 395, Rs 666, and Rs 719, respectively. These are the plans that come with 84-day validity. The long-term Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,399 plans have also seen a price hike. They are now priced at Rs 1,559 and Rs 2,879, respectively. The Rs 51, Rs 101, and Rs 251 data add-on packs have also witnessed an increase in prices.

You can refer to the chart below for the new prices of Jio Prepaid plans and other details:

It is revealed that the new Jio prepaid plan prices will come into effect, starting December 1. Users will be able to choose the new plans via the company’s site, app, and other third-party channels.