iPhone 15 Cameras: New Details Arrive Ahead of Next Week’s Launch

The iPhone 15 series is less than a week away from its official unveiling and information regarding them is continuing to leak to amp up the excitement. We now have the camera specs for the entire iPhone 15 lineup, courtesy of information collected by MacRumors. Here’s what to expect.

iPhone 15 Camera Specs Leaked

It is suggested that the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will see a major upgrade and get the 48MP main camera with an unknown Sony sensor. This is a major jump for the non-Pro models as up until now they (and even the iPhone 13 Pro) have been featuring a 12MP primary camera. This will result in high-res images with better details and clarity, especially in low-light conditions.

This information has been rumored for a while now, which is why it seems like a huge possibility. This is not the only thing that will be taken from the iPhone 14 Pro models; the entire iPhone 15 lineup is said to have Dynamic Island, which was introduced just last year.

As for the iPhone 15 Pro, it will see the same 48MP main snapper with the Sony IMX803 sensor but an upgraded 12.7MP telephoto lens and a 13.4MP ultra-wide lens. To recall, the iPhone 14 Pro had 12MP telephoto and ultra-wide lenses. While this isn’t too major, we might see to see improved image quality taken from these two cameras.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will also include the same camera configuration as the 15 Pro. But there will be something different and interesting; the inclusion of a periscope lens for the telephoto camera. This will enhance the phone’s zooming power and will possibly support up to 10x optical zoom. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pros get up to 3x optical zoom, so, this change could be something to look forward to!

Due to this, the rear camera hump could be much bigger for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, something that has leaked in an earlier render. We can expect a 12MP selfie shooter for all models with a few improvements.

Other Expectations

As for the other specs, the iPhone 15 series is highly expected to get a USB Type-C port (although with different speeds for the non-Pro and Pro models), a mappable Action button, performance upgrades, better battery life, and much more. There will be the A17 chipset for the iPhone 15 Pro and last year’s A16 chipset for the standard models. The price could be increased too but this might happen just for the Pro models. And, an iPhone Ultra is also in tow. You can check out the iPhone 15 launch event expectations for a better idea.

One thing to note is that the aforementioned details are still rumors. The new 2023 iPhone 15 iteration will launch on September 12 and this is when we can get all confirmations. It’s a few days from now and hence, it would be best to wait. We will keep you updated in real-time. So, don’t forget to tune in!