This Is Why iPhone 15 Pro Prices May Be Increased

Apple is just a week away from launching the highly leaked iPhone 15 series and we are now seeing the last stack of rumors and leaks before things become official. Today, it’s about the possible price hike for the iPhone 15 Pros, which has been rumored so much that we can’t help but believe it! Here are the details to know.

iPhone 15 Pro Price Hike Seems Possible!

DigiTimes‘ senior research analyst Luke Lin points towards a price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max. It is said to be a major one and has also hinted at its possible reasons. It is revealed that the Pro models could see a price bump due to a shift to a titanium chassis from a stainless steel one and the inclusion of a periscope lens. However, this camera upgrade will most likely be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and will enhance the zooming capabilities with up to 6x optical zoom.

While there’s no proper information on this, a past report suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max could have a starting price of $1,099 (~ Rs 89,300) and $1,299 (~ Rs 1,06,000), respectively. This could mean a price increase of up to $200. To recall, the iPhone 14 Pro had a starting price of $999 (~ Rs 82,800) at the time of launch.

One good thing is that the vanilla iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus are not expected to see any price increase and could have a starting price of $799 (~ Rs 66,200), much like the iPhone 14 and the 14 Plus. A report, very long ago, also talked about a decrease in price for the non-Pro models but we are not sure as to what really will happen.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Renders

It is also revealed that Apple will introduce the iPhone 15 Ultra alongside the iPhone 15 Pro and non-Pro models and will support 8GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. To recall, it was previously expected to replace the Pro Max version but maybe some change in strategy is in tow!

Whatever the case is, you can expect various performance and camera upgrades, along with a few design changes, the inclusion of a USB Type-C port (for the first time on an iPhone), a new Action button, and much more. We shall get proper details on the new iPhone 15 lineup next Tuesday, so, it would be best to be patient and wait for Apple’s official word. We will update you on this, hence, stay tuned. Don’t forget to check out the iPhone 15 expectations article for an idea, and do share your thoughts on the price hike rumor in the comments below!

Featured Image: iPhone 15 Pro Render