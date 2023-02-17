First iPhone 15 Pro Leaked Image Show USB-C Port, Big Camera Hump, and More

The iPhone 15 series has been the subject of leaks and rumors for a while now and we tend to see some every other day. We have read about a number of design changes that are expected to be introduced, especially with the iPhone 15 Pro models and now, we have the first visual representation of the same. Have a look at the first iPhone 15 Pro leaked renders below.

This Could Be the iPhone 15 Pro!

Popular 3D artist Ian Zelbo has collaborated with 9ToMac to provide a look at what could be the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro. The images take forward what we heard recently. The iPhone 15 Pro, in the images, is seen with really thin bezels as compared to the iPhone 14 Pro.

The display size is said to be 6.1 inches, the same as the 14 Pro but due to thinner bezels, there will be more screen area. Another change is the rounded edges both on the back glass and the frame in comparison with the existing iPhone models. This is said to provide a better grip and make the usage more comfortable. This is something we have heard in the past and the leaked renders only take this closer to reality.

Image: 9To5Mac

The renders also show a change in the volume rocker and the alert slider. These don’t look like the ones present on the current iPhones and could be based on the solid-state button design as rumored previously. There’s no confirmation if this becomes true, though.

But the major change is the presence of the USB Type-C port, which will replace the Lightning port that has had a long run. Ever since the EU law to standardize USB-C passed, Apple is expected to adopt one for its iPhone and this year could be finally it. Although, a recent rumor suggested that this might come with some limitations, and the USB-C on the iPhone 15 series could only support MFI-certified accessories. Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro models could support USB 3.2 while the standard models might go for USB 2.0. So, there will be varying speeds.

Lastly, there will be a massive camera bump protruding a little more as compared to the previous iterations of iPhones. Besides these changes, the overall design is similar to the current design ethos Apple follows.

Image: 9To5Mac

Since these details are rumors, it remains to be seen if they actually become true. For this, we will have to wait until the September launch this year. So, stay tuned. Also, do share our thoughts on the leaked iPhone 15 Pro design, and in case you want to know more about the iPhone 15 leaks, check this link out!

Featured Image Courtesy: 9To5Mac x Ian Zelbo