New Leak Further Confirms Dynamic Island for All iPhone 15 Models

In addition to the plethora of iPhone 15 leaks we have seen so far, the latest one shows the front glass to be used for the 2023 iPhones, which corroborates previously leaked information about the display of all the models, including the presence of Dynamic Island. Have a look at the details below.

All iPhone 15 Models to Have Dynamic Island!

A short video featuring the front glass of the iPhone 15 models has appeared (courtesy of ShrimpApplePro), giving us a look at what we have already known. There are three glasses, presumably for the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

These show Dynamic Island for all iPhone 15 models, which has been leaked earlier too. For the uninitiated, Apple introduced Dynamic Island, its replacement for the notch, with the iPhone 14 Pro models. This elongated punch hole also shows information like notifications, battery percentage, Live Activities, and more. Goôd morning! Here’s is the real life video of the front glass panel of the iPhone 15 series, i was able to confirm its authenticity with my source. It’s real! pic.twitter.com/5BkI0OFgz9— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 5, 2023

With it reaching the new iPhone 15 series, it would mean the end of the iPhone notch era. Although, it might not entirely die as it could make its way to the rumored iPhone SE 4, which is apparently no longer dead.

The front glass of the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max also show thinner bezels, which was shown as part of the leaked render of the same. The standard models (the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus) are still expected to retain the iPhone 14-like display. We also expect rounded edges for the Pro variants and with thinner bezels, this could give an Apple Watch-like effect.

Apple is also likely to use titanium for the iPhone 15 Pros for a more premium look and could also include capacitive volume and power buttons, along with a new mute switch. And the major design change we will see is the USB Type-C port, which is highly rumored to reach iPhones this time.

Other details to expect include the new A17 Bionic chipset (mainly for the Pro models), an improved battery, new camera upgrades, and much more. You can have a look at our in-depth article on the iPhone 15 rumors. And for more information regarding the iPhone 15 series before it officially launches, stay tuned to this space!