iPhone 15 and 15 Plus to Feature This Exciting Camera Upgrade

We are a few months away from the iPhone 15 launch and before this, we are bound to see leaks and rumors around it. Today is about the vanilla iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus and the possible camera upgrades we are likely to see, which is pretty exciting. Read on to know more.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus Camera Details Leaked

Analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors) has talked about the possibility of a 48MP main camera for even the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus. This is currently a Pro thing and was first introduced with last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models.

It is suggested that the 48MP snapper will use a three-stack sensor, allowing more light for better shots. However, there’s a hindrance; there could be some problem with the sensor’s production as a result of which there could be a delay in the production of the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus.

That said, the iPhone 15 is still expected to launch alongside the iPhone 15 Pro models in September. Nothing is concrete as of now, so, it’s best to take these details with a grain of salt.

A 48MP camera for the iPhone 15 isn’t the only luxury; past rumors suggest that all iPhone 15 models will come with Dynamic Island, which is another Pro-exclusive feature. We can expect some improvements for the same. Another feature that will be common across the four iPhone 15 models would be a USB-Type C port. This time, Apple is highly expected to bid goodbye to the Lightning port and adopt USB-C for the first time on an iPhone.

As for the iPhone 15 Pro models, expect some design changes, a much premium Titanium chassis, a new mute button, a periscope lens (for the iPhone 15 Pro Max), and much more. The entire iPhone 15 lineup will be getting several performance and battery upgrades.

Proper details on this will be out in September but until then, the rumors and leaks should suffice. We will keep you posted on whatever details appear, so, stay tuned to this space. Also, will you be happy to get the aforementioned camera upgrade with the iPhone 15? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Featured Image: iPhone 14 Plus