Apple, with the launch of the latest iPhone 12 models, made one of the largest year-over-year upgrades for its devices in terms of durability. The Cupertino tech giant worked with global glass manufacturer, Corning to introduce the new protective layer for its iPhones — the “Ceramic Shield”. Now, an insurance company tested out its results and termed the latest iPhone the most durable smartphone they ever tested.

American insurance company, Allstate decided to put Apple’s Ceramic Shield to test after the company started shipping the iPhone 12 and the 12 Pro, and so they did. And, this is how it went down.

The Ceramic Shield Is Strong, but…

The iPhones underwent two drop tests, each onto a concrete footpath, from a height of 6 feet. Both the devices worked fine after the drop tests, although they did show some cracks on the screens. Now, the cracks on the iPhone 12 were negligible. However, the 12 Pro cracked badly following the first drop.

Apple claims that its new Ceramic Shield is tougher than any smartphone glass in the market. Moreover, it is supposed to provide four times better drop protection than the screen of its predecessors, the iPhone 11 series.

Now, it’s surely commendable that Apple decided to work on its smartphones’ durability this year. However, it’s definitely not drop-proof yet. So, it’s always a good idea to put a protective case on your iPhone no matter how strong this protective layer is.

Allstate made a test video to promote their iPhone insurance that includes coverage for cracked screens. And in this video, you can watch their iPhone 12 drop tests. Check it out right below.

Allstate said, “the iPhone 12 is the most durable smartphone we have ever tested”. They further went on to add, “Its ceramic shield is a leap forward for durability, although not indestructible.”

While the iPhone 12 did live up to the expectations, the 12 Pro, on the other hand, did not. So, if you are planning to get the new iPhones, make sure to invest in some protection plans and protective cases because these expensive devices still need that extra care.