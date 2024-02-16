Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Banner Leaked; Rerun Characters Revealed

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 is currently in full swing, and what an update it has been. Now, it’s time to look forward to Honkai Star Rail 2.1 version. The recent drip marketing revealed the new characters in 2.1. Recent leaks also revealed the rerun characters and the phase order for each HSR 2.1 character banners.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Leaked Banner

Image Courtesy: Honkai Star Rail (Edited by: Sanmay Chakrabarti)

A recent tweet from Twitter user @RianBeatergod02 reveals that FuXuan and Topaz will be the rerun characters coming in Honkai Star Rail 2.1, next to Acheron and Aventurine. The tweet also reveals that Acheron and FuXuan will feature in the first half, while Aventurine and Topaz will feature in the second half.

The leak does seem trustable as we in the community were expecting Topaz to rerun in the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 banner. There was still confusion in the community between FuXuan and Luocha being the other 5-star rerun. The tweet also doesn’t talk about Gallagher, the 4-star new character coming in Honkai Star Rail 2.1.

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 is expected to be released on March 20, 2024, if everything goes as per the norm. The new version will also feature the next set of trailblaze missions of the Penacony arc, likely shedding light on Firefly’s death, Acheron’s real identity, and Duke Inferno’s current status.