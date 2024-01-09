Honkai Star Rail: Acheron’s Kit, Eidolons & Traces Leaked

Acheron was the main attraction of the first Penacony trailer from Honkai Star Rail, and she is bound to play a major role in future Penacony Trailblaze missions. Acheron — the Galaxy Ranger, is leaked to be a 5-star Nihility character with the Lightning damage type. New leaks from DIM have revealed Acheron’s entire kit, with Eidolons, and Trace Ascension abilities.

Acheron’s Leaked Kit In HSR

Acheron’s kit in Honkai Star Rail is very unique from other characters as she doesn’t use Energy to recharge her Ultimate. Let’s take a closer look to understand the key points of her kit.

Acheron reduces the Damage Resistance of all enemies during the Ultimate uptime, and all attacks performed ignore Weakness types in the Ultimate period. During this period, Acheron performs 4 distinct actions in quick succession. Action 1: Does a 2-hit attack combo targeting the enemy with the most flowers, and reduces their flower count by 3. Then, does an AoE attack with the damage scaled based on the number of flowers reduced. Action 2: Does a 3-hit attack combo targeting the enemy with the most flowers, and reduces their flower count by 3. Then, does an AoE attack with the damage scaled based on the number of flowers reduced. Action 3: Does a 1 hit attack combo targeting the enemy with the most flowers, and reduces their flower count by 3. Then, does an AoE attack with the damage scaled based on the number of flowers reduced. Action 4: Does a 2-hit AoE attack against all enemies. Talent: Acheron doesn’t use energy or can receive it. She starts with 0 flowers and her Ultimate gets active when 9 flowers are on the field. When an enemy with flowers dies, the remaining flowers are transferred to the enemy with the most flowers.

Acheron doesn’t use energy or can receive it. She starts with 0 flowers and her Ultimate gets active when 9 flowers are on the field. When an enemy with flowers dies, the remaining flowers are transferred to the enemy with the most flowers. Technique: Acheron marks the highest-ranked enemy with x number of flowers upon entering battle, and performs an AoE attack against all enemies.

Acheron’s leaked kit in Honkai Star Rail is stacked with multi-target damage capabilities, making her a clear favorite for Pure Fiction in the future.

Her Ultimate is the most unique part of her kit, as it allows her to reduce the damage resistance of enemies, while her attacks ignore the Weakness type of enemies during that period.

She also does 4 quick successive actions with a 5-hit AoE attack in total, which seems extremely broken and will likely receive heavy tuning before she becomes playable.

Acheron’s Eidolons in HSR Leaked

Acheron, The Galaxy Ranger

Acheron’s Eidolons further increase her damage output. Her E4 and E6 look particularly strong as they buff her Ultimate damage considerably, while also making her Basic and Skill considered as Ultimate attacks.

Acheron’s Leaked Trace Ascension Abilities in HSR

Acheron’s Ascension 4 ability is similar to Sparkle’s ascension ability, which also increases damage based on the number of Quantum characters on the field. We will likely see more such ascension abilities in the future, which heavily sets the possible team comps of that character.

Overall, Acheron’s leaked kit looks very strong and her getting buffs based on the number of Nihility characters in the team makes her a perfect pair for Black Swan or Kafka. Share your opinions on Acheron in the comment section below.