Google May Kill ChromeOS in Favor of Android on Tablets and Laptops

ChromeOS has come a long way from being a web-based OS to a decent alternative to other operating systems. However, many would agree that despite Google trying hard to get more users on the platform, ChromeOS’ growth trajectory hasn’t improved much. The giant knows this and has decided to merge ChromeOS into Android. This means Google is essentially killing the ChromeOS platform and here’s what it means for both platforms.

A source told Android Authority that Google plans to merge ChromeOS into Android, meaning that future Google-branded laptops will ship with Android instead of ChromeOS. This definitely comes as a surprise as Google previously said it would implement certain Android frameworks on ChromeOS to make it more Android-like, but we expected ChromeOS to stay independent.

Google Killing ChromeOS: What it Means for the Platform

This move makes sense considering both Android and ChromeOS haven’t been able to tap the iPad market, despite many attempts. This merger should help bring the best of ChromeOS and Android, improving the experience on tablets and laptops.

As for Android on laptops, Google has been working on Android’s desktop mode for quite some time. Android 15 will soon get plenty of improvements in the form of better keyboard and mouse support and UI improvements for larger screens.

Additionally, a Linux Terminal app will soon be available on Android, enabling users to use Linux just like on ChromeOS. As a result, most pieces of the Android desktop puzzle are already in place and just need to be connected.

It’s also rumored that Google is working on a Pixel Laptop codenamed “Snowy.” We’re unsure if Google will stick to calling it Android or Android Desktop; a new name would be fitting, though. Maybe “Pixel Desktop”?

As for the existing Chromebooks that run ChromeOS and are supported for the next 10 years, Google will most probably update them with the merged OS. However, it will be interesting to see how the update situation pans out. It’s too soon to say anything at this point.

What are your thoughts on Google abandoning ChromeOS by merging it into Android? Let us know in the comments.