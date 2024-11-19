Home > News > Google is Working on a Pixel Laptop But It Won’t Run ChromeOS

Google is Working on a Pixel Laptop But It Won’t Run ChromeOS

Abubakar Mohammed
The Chromebook Pixel in 2015 and the Pixelbook Go in 2019 are the only two laptops Google has ever released. We never really got a Pixelbook Go successor and it was quite obvious that the sales of these laptops didn’t impress Google. However, Google may return to making laptops as there seems to be a new Pixel Laptop in development.

A source told Android Headlines that Google is working on a high-end laptop codenamed “Snowy.” The project was approved recently and the development has moved past the concept phase and Google has assigned a team to work on it. However, perhaps THE most interesting part about Snowy is that it won’t run ChromeOS out of the box.

Google has decided to merge ChromeOS into Android, meaning future “Chromebooks” won’t be running ChromeOS but Android or whatever Google decides to name the new OS. This decision stems from Google wanting to establish a strong presence in the tablet market, which is currently dominated by Apple’s iPad product lineup.

There’s no information about the potential specifications or release date of the device. However, considering it will be a premium offering as the sources suggest, we expect an excellent build quality and display. Performance-wise, Google can reach out to Qualcomm for Snapdragon X Elite but there’s also a possibility that it may develop a custom Tensor SoC. Again, it’s too early to say.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Pixel laptop? What would you like to see in the same? Let us know in the comments.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

