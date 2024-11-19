Google is Working on a Pixel Laptop But It Won’t Run ChromeOS

The Chromebook Pixel in 2015 and the Pixelbook Go in 2019 are the only two laptops Google has ever released. We never really got a Pixelbook Go successor and it was quite obvious that the sales of these laptops didn’t impress Google. However, Google may return to making laptops as there seems to be a new Pixel Laptop in development.

A source told Android Headlines that Google is working on a high-end laptop codenamed “Snowy.” The project was approved recently and the development has moved past the concept phase and Google has assigned a team to work on it. However, perhaps THE most interesting part about Snowy is that it won’t run ChromeOS out of the box. Image Credit: Amazon

Google has decided to merge ChromeOS into Android, meaning future “Chromebooks” won’t be running ChromeOS but Android or whatever Google decides to name the new OS. This decision stems from Google wanting to establish a strong presence in the tablet market, which is currently dominated by Apple’s iPad product lineup.

There’s no information about the potential specifications or release date of the device. However, considering it will be a premium offering as the sources suggest, we expect an excellent build quality and display. Performance-wise, Google can reach out to Qualcomm for Snapdragon X Elite but there’s also a possibility that it may develop a custom Tensor SoC. Again, it’s too early to say.

