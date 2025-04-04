Home > News > Android Could Soon Get ‘App Settings’ In the Settings App Like iOS

Android Could Soon Get ‘App Settings’ In the Settings App Like iOS

Abubakar Mohammed
Comments 0
Android 16 logo in front of a dark starry night sky
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • App settings could soon start appearing in the Android Settings app.
  • A new Android 16 API named SettingsPreferenceService was recently added.
  • It allows developers to add app settings in the Android settings app, just like on iOS.

Unlike iOS where app settings are a bit segregated with some built into the app itself while others in the Settings app, Android’s is much cleaner. That’s because Android doesn’t have a dedicated app settings page in the Settings app. All the Android apps have their settings accessible within the apps, which is much more convenient. However, it looks like Android could soon mimic iOS’ behavior.

Spotted first by Android expert Mishaal Rahman, Google has added a new API to Android 16, which could allow app developers to integrate app settings into Android’s settings app. The API is called SettingsPreferenceService.

Android App settings in settings app parameters
Image Credits: Google

It has parameters like NO_SENSITIVITY, EXPECT_POST_CONFIRMATION, DEEPLINK_ONLY, and NO_DIRECT_ACCESS, which correspond to various permissions and configurations that users can change or access.

iOS has had the feature for quite some time now and given how app developers couldn’t care less about its existence, we fail to understand how a similar feature could contribute to the betterment of Android.

Also Read: Android 16 Could Borrow This Ingenious OxygenOS Feature for Better Multitasking

The current integrated App settings on Android are just plain better, but it’s also possible that we’re not seeing the bigger picture. Meaning, the new API could be meant for something else we don’t know about.

Considering the documentation for the API is live, we should still see a handful of app developers (if at all) use the API to bring some app settings to Android’s Settings app. However, it’s unlikely that it will be widely adopted.

What are your thoughts on Google bringing iOS-like app settings to Android settings? Let us know in the comments.

Related Articles
Google Pixels Get a Massive GPU Performance Boost with Android 16 Beta 3
Abubakar Mohammed Mar 21, 2025
Android 16 Beta 3 Is Here with Battery Health, Outline Text, and a New Easter Egg
Abubakar Mohammed Mar 15, 2025
Google’s March Pixel Drop Brings Scam Detection and Improved AI Features
Anshuman Jain Mar 5, 2025
Android 16 Screen-Off Fingerprint Feature Expands to Older Google Pixel Phones
Abubakar Mohammed Mar 24, 2025
#Tags
#Android#Android 16

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...