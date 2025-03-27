Home > News > Google Shifts Android OS Development to an Internal Pipeline

Google Shifts Android OS Development to an Internal Pipeline

Android 16 Resizable Quick Settings
In Short
  • Google is transitioning Android development entirely to an internal branch.
  • While the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) remains accessible, developers will face challenges in tracking and contributing to progress.
  • This move aims to streamline Android developement processes but may limit transparency.

In case you didn’t know, Android is inherently open source. This is why it looks so different on a Samsung smartphone than on a OnePlus or a Motorola device. It also allows us to peek into what’s going on and find clues as to what Google is cooking up for the next release. However, that won’t be the case anymore as Google has decided to shift all Android development to a private affair.

Android Authority‘s Mishaal Rehman discussed the changes Google is bringing to Android development. He outlined that the company has decided to shift all Android OS development to their internal pipeline, moving away from the public branch altogether.

To help you better understand what’s going on here – Google currently maintains two branches of Android development. A public branch where anyone can see the ongoing Android development process, and a private branch which can only be viewed by Google itself, smartphone makers, or anyone with a Google Mobile Services (GMS) license.

Also Read: Google Is Retiring Assistant on Android, Will Be Replaced by Gemini This Year
Android 16 New Desert Name Cover
Image Credit: Mojahid Mottakin / Shutterstock

As per Rehman, anyone can view and contribute to the public branch, but it is up to Google to accept or decline those changes. However, it is difficult for the company to merge these branches in the end. This often results in issues and conflicts. So, Google will start developing everything internally to make the process more streamlined.

After this news, most things still remain the same. Google will still keep the AOSP (Android Open Source Project) Gerrit available. So, developers and third parties can submit their commits. It wouldn’t affect you as a user, there will still be custom ROMs if you are into them. The only problem that arises is for people like Rehman, who often find new and upcoming features coming to Android.

Like how we report on certain upcoming changes, before there is any sign of it. It would also make it hard for developers to track Android progress and contribute to their projects. Essentially discouraging them from participating in the process. Though I understand why Google is taking this step, it is still quite a disheartening measure on the company’s part.

What are your thoughts on this situation? Let us know in the comments below.

