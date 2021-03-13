Putting an end to the rumors and speculations, OnePlus finally confirmed its camera partnership with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 9 series earlier this week. While we are still a few days away from the March 23 launch date, the folks over at Oxygen Updater have shared static and live wallpapers for the OnePlus 9 series.

Download OnePlus 9 Wallpapers

The wallpapers (linked below) come from an official source and are extracted from the Wallpaper Resources APK. We do not have the APK to share with you, but you can see how the new OnePlus 9 series wallpapers will look like right here.

Although we don’t have the APK files for quickly applying the live wallpaper, Oxygen Updater has shared the mp4 files of the wallpapers. You can use any app that lets you set mp4 files as live wallpapers to use these leaked OnePlus 9 live wallpapers on your Android device. If you are looking for such an app, you can download this Video to Wallpaper app from the Play Store.

After installing the app, tap on the ‘+’ floating action button and choose the path of the mp4 file. You can also set a name for the wallpaper from here. Once done, tap on OK to load the wallpaper to the app.

You can now head to your phone’s wallpaper picker or tap on the ‘Apply’ button within Video to Wallpaper app to set the live wallpaper. Here’s how the wallpaper looks on my OnePlus 7T:

If you’re someone who prefers static wallpapers, there are 8 wallpapers (2 variants of 4 wallpapers) to choose from. You can download the wallpapers from MEGA or Google Drive. So, which of these wallpapers is your favorite? Let us know in the comments. In case you didn’t like them, you can always turn to OnePlus 8T or OnePlus Nord wallpapers.

Featured Image Courtesy: WinFuture