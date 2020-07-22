The OnePlus Nord was unveiled last night, and wallpapers from the device are now available for download. The Nord comes with a bunch of cool new wallpapers that look absolutely spectacular. Overall, it has twelve preinstalled wallpapers – eight static and four live. Four of the static wallpapers are un-animated versions of the live wallpapers on this device, while four others are from earlier OnePlus devices.

The wallpapers look absolutely stunning, but the phone also includes a bunch of live wallpapers with gorgeous animations. You can check out some of them in the gallery below, but you can also download them in glorious 4K. For that, you’ll have to thank the good folks over at XDA, who extracted and shared the wallpapers.

One thing to note here is that unlike the flagship OnePlus models that have wallpapers designed by the India-based, Sweden-born artist, Hampus Olsson, the Nord apparently doesn’t have any new Olsson-designed backgrounds. While some of the older designs are from Olsson’s collection, the company is yet to reveal the story behind the animated backgrounds.

You can download the static wallpapers on your device from Android File Host. You can also download the live 4K wallpapers here.