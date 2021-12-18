OnePlus Rolls Out OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) Update for OnePlus 9 Series Again

OnePlus recently introduced the OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 for the OnePlus 9 series. Although, it had to quickly pull the update, considering the many bugs and issues people had to face. Less than a week after, the company has now re-introduced the update for its OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro flagship phones with a resolution of the problems.

OnePlus, via a post on its Forum, reveals that the new version of the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update will fix the recent issues such as mobile data connectivity issues, the inability to see phone notifications, freeze issues, and more. Issues with the auto-fill in Chrome and with the Ultra HD 48M/AUX camera in GCam have also been fixed, according to OnePlus.

The new changelog includes improvements for fingerprint scanning and optimization of system power consumption for more battery life. It fixes the issues of screen tearing in some games and the notification bar issue that showed a blank bar. It also improves the app launch time and the image effect of the rear camera. Plus, the update introduces the December 2021 Android Security Patch.

The new Android 12 update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro has started reaching a few users and will eventually be available for all. Users can head to Settings -> System -> System updates to check if they have got the update notification.

The update will bring the new Android 12 and OxygenOS 12 (with ColorOS tidbits) skin to the OnePlus 9 phones, along with the new bug fixes. To recall, this includes new desktop icons inspired by the Android 12 design, dark theme in three adjustable modes, new additions to the OnePlus Shelf, OnePlus Work-Life 2.0 with added features, and the new Canvas AOD feature for new customizations for the home screen. Besides these, a number of Android 12 features are also included in this build.

While OnePlus paid attention to the users’ problems and was quick enough to release a fixed version of the Android 12 update, it remains to be seen whether or not this one actually fixes things. All we can hope is that it doesn’t get pulled again! Have you received the new update? Are you planning to upgrade or wait for user reports to see if it’s safe to install this time around? Let us know in the comments.