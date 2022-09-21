OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Get Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta in India

OnePlus recently introduced OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 with a promise to release it to the OnePlus 10 Pro. It is now reaching more phones as part of the beta program and is now available for the OnePlus 9 series in India. Here are the details to know.

OnePlus 9 Series Getting OxygenOS 13 Open Beta

OnePlus has revealed that the OxygenOS 13 open beta based on Android 13 is now available for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro in India and North America. Other regions are slated to get the update soon.

The update will bring along several new OxygenOS 13 features, including the Aquamorphic Design with new theme colors, a Shadow-reflective Clock, a new widget and app icon design, new UI layers for easy usage, and more.

There are new security features too. The new Pixelation feature for screenshots, regular clipboard data clearing, and more. The update also comes with enhanced cross-device file transfer, along with optimized Screencast and earphone pairing.

Always-on-Display animations now support Snapchat’s Bitmoji and there are more tools for the AOD functionality. Digital Wellbeing now supports a new Kids Space for content-optimized for the kids. There are performance improvements, thanks to the Dynamic Computing Engine. Plus, the HyperBoost GPA 4.0 will further improve gaming performance. Additionally, OxygenOS 13 adds larger folders to the home screen, new media playback controls, and more.

So, if you are curious to get it on your OnePlus 9 or the OnePlus 9 Pro, you can download the ROM upgrade zip package to get started. You can get the ROM package and more details about the OxygenOS 13 open beta update for the OnePlus 9 series over here.

Meanwhile, the stable OxygenOS 13 update is also available for the OnePlus 10 Pro globally. To recall, the phone got the open beta update back in August.

You should know that since this is a beta update, it can entail some bugs and cause some issues too. Will you get the new OxygenOS 13 open beta on your OnePlus 9/9 Pro phone? Let us know in the comments below.