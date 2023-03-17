ChatGPT’s Subscription Plan Can Now Be Bought in India

If you are used to spending time with the popular ChatGPT, then this is good news for you. OpenAI’s conversational AI tool’s paid subscription (ChatGPT Plus) is now available in India post its official introduction last month. Here are the details to know.

ChatGPT Plus Now in India

OpenAI has revealed that you can finally subscribe to ChatGPT Plus in India. The subscription plan provides a number of additional perks like easy access even during peak times, faster responses, and early access to new features. Great news! ChatGPT Plus subscriptions are now available in India. Get early access to new features, including GPT-4 today: https://t.co/N6AiifcSXE— OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 17, 2023

This also means that you will be able to access the recently introduced OpenAI’s GPT-4 AI model, which is said to be far smarter than the GPT-3.5 model used by ChatGPT. This is said to be more creative and reliable and take both image and text inputs with much more accurate results. This is a large multimodal model. If you want to know more about it, check out our explainer article on GPT-4.

The ChatGPT Plus plan is priced at $20 (~ Rs 1,600) a month and can easily be bought by heading to chat.openai.com. Once there, you will now get an option to upgrade to the Plus version. If you are a first-time user, you will be required to sign up first to get access.

To recall, it was earlier launched in the US initially. You should know that in case you want things to be free, that option is not going away. It’s just that there won’t be additional features. Do let us know if you end up subscribing to ChatGPT Plus in the comments below. And if you want to check out the various things you can do with the AI chatbot, head over here.