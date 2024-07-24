Genshin Impact 5.0 Natlan Livestream Date Revealed

Genshin Impact is setting up for the biggest version update in the game’s history with the 5.0 launch. Version 5.0 will add the new region Natlan to the game and progress the Traveler’s journey in Teyvat with the start of Natlan’s story arc. The Genshin Impact 5.0 version will feature 3 new characters — Mualani, Kinich, and Kachina, alongside introducing 8 other characters including the Pyro Archon Mavuika. The Genshin Impact 5.0 Livestream will finally reveal all the details about the new Natlan region. The date and time for the 5.0 Natlan Livestream has finally been announced by Hoyoverse.

Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream is scheduled for August 16, at 12:00 AM (UTC-4). The livestream will be streamed on Genshin Impact’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. The livestream will reveal the information and 5.0 banners, showcasing the abilities of Mualani, Kinich, and Kachina.

Other than that, the Livestream will also reveal other information about the Natlan region, including characters, story arc, and travel mechanics. Like always, the developers will also give out redeem codes worth 300 Primogems during the Livestream.

Genshin Impact 5.0 leaks have already revealed quite a bit of information regarding the upcoming new version. Leaks suggest that version 5.0 would add new craftable 4-star weapons and new Artifacts specific to the Natlan character. Other than that, we can expect two new Fatui Harbingers to become playable in the Natlan arc, including Capitano. So, tell us what you are most excited about in the upcoming Natlan region, and who are you planning to pull in the 5.0 banners.