Helldivers 2’s Escalation of Freedom Will Be Its Biggest Update Yet

While Helldivers 2 had been released to critical acclaim, many might have thought it went into hiding because of little news. Well, think again. In a beautifully shocking move, Arrowhead Game Studios has announced the Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom, a massive content update that brings a worldful of new stuff to the game. Let’s talk about it.

Helldivers 2 is already infamous for the nail-biting amount of difficulty it brings to the table. However, just like other punishing games, it’s never enough. Thankfully, Arrowhead listened to the community and is bringing a brand-new Combat Rating 10 (CR 10) difficulty to the game.

Image Courtesy: Sony Playstation Blog

CR 10 will be Helldivers 2’s most ‘relentless dive difficulty level yet.’ As such, also expect it to come with greater rewards! Besides the difficulty, there will be new mission objectives and bigger enemy outposts with more variation. These include a new Larva retrieval mission.

More Difficulty, Meaner Bugs and Bots

The new Helldivers 2 update is also in popular demand bringing back the Impaler. For those unaware, the Impaler is a big tentacle monster capable of causing some massive damage. Another new Terminid enemy is the Spore Charger which will hide its location in the fog for even more confusion.

To top all that is the Terminid Alpha Commander which is an even bigger version of the Brood Commander. The Automatons themselves are getting a few additions like the Rocket Tank with many more to be announced soon.

Lastly, Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom also brings more environmental effects like rolling fog, and blackened trees to obscure the light and hide visibility and thicker air. As you can tell, all this is done to add to the mystery and make life for Helldivers hell.

Besides all the host of upgrades above, the Helldivers 2 update is also coming with a few quality-of-life upgrades poised to make life easier for players. Experience all that and more as Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom releases on August 6!

Besides the Helldivers 2 controversy, this update just might return its once-glorious player base. So, what do you think about the new Helldivers 2 update? Let us know in the comments below!