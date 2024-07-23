Joker 2 New Trailer Released: Chaos Gets a Musical Twist

A new trailer for Joker 2 has been released by Warner Bros and it’s safe to say that this movie is going to be the second biggest release of 2024 after Deadpool and Wolverine. The trailer shows us that Arthur Fleck ‘Joker’ has been an inmate at Arkham Asylum for 2 years and the movie seemingly revolves around his trial and how he builds a chaos-laced romantic relationship with Harley Quinn.

The new trailer for Joker 2 shows us that Joker, who has been living with the thought that he is utterly alone, has found a companion in Harley Quinn who loves Arthur just the way he is. We see shots of his trial and some shots of him leaving the courthouse and also him and Harley hosting a comedy show. It seems that most of the movie will revolve around Joker’s trial and the exquisite shots we have seen in the trailer are events that are happening in Joker’s head.

We also get to hear Arthur sing and it is pretty clear that the songs we are going to listen to in the movie since it is a partial musical, will feature some numbers sung by Joaquin Phoenix himself which in itself is pretty exciting. So let’s wait and see what Warner Bros has in store for us. Joker: Folie À Deux will release on October 4, 2024, in theatres.