Without getting into the debate on whether or not Pixel 4/4 XL has taken away the sheen from Galaxy Note 10/10 Plus or iPhone 11 Series, I would say that Google’s latest flagship smartphones stand out on many fronts. The newest Pixel smartphones have arguably the best camera and the fastest face unlock. And with the innovative Soli radar chip that tracks motion on a microscopic scale to recognize gesture-based controls along with an impressive display with 90Hz max refresh rate, the Pixel devices have got the goods to be notable in the seemingly cut-throat market. So, if you have ordered a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL and are on the lookout for some suitable accessories for your brand new Pixel smartphone, this extensive assortment of the best Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL accessories has got you fully covered.

Best Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Accessories You Should Buy

Whenever I think of buying an accessory, I like to explore both the premium and cheap offerings so that I can get a quality asset without having to stretch the budget. After all, not all the expensive items that claim to stand out live up to the expectations. And not all the cheap products are bad. Therefore, the smart way to make an informed buying decision is to weigh the price-to-value proposition before hitting the cart button. In this roundup, I have included both the premium and affordable Pixel 4/4 XL accessories so that you have the flexibility to choose a suitable asset in line with your demand. That all being said, let’s jump right in to explore the collection!

Best Screen Protectors and Cases for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

1. ESR Screen Protector

ESR has come up with top-grade screen guards for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The screen defenders are made of tempered glass with 9H hardness. Moreover, the company claims that they are 3X stronger and can endure up to 5 kg of weight. So, they are fully equipped to safeguard the Pixel’s beatuiful OLED display against random bumps and scratches. Furthermore, the screen protectors deliver HD clarity and are pretty smooth to the touch. And with the addition of oleophobic coating, it can also prevent fingerprints, oil, and smudges.

Buy from Amazon: $13.99 (for Pixel 4/ Pixel 4 XL: pack of 2)

2. amFilm Screen Protector

Providing 99.9% high definition clarity, amFilm’s screen protectors aren’t behind in the race either. The screen guards are a little thicker at 0.33mm and have the needed strength to survive the impact and also resist scuffs. And thanks to the curved-edge design, they not only fit perfectly on the screen but also offer full-coverage. Protection aside, amFilm screen guards are also quite sensitive to the touch. Being able to prevent dust and sweat, they are equipped to preserve clarity and smoothness for long. On top of all, these screen defenders are also designed to play friendly with a variety of cases.

Buy from Amazon: $8.99 (for Pixel 4/ Pixel 4 XL: pack of 3)

3. Spigen Tough Armor Kickstand Case

I have a special liking for kickstand cases as they are great assets for enhanced hands-free media watching. That’s the reason why I thought it would be nice to include them in this long roster. Talking about Spigen Tough Armor, it’s well-built and offers certified military-grade safeguard (MIL-STD 810G-516.6). The rugged construction (PC and TPU combo) armed with air-cushion technology is designed to take on beating. And with a super handy stand in the readiness, you can prop up your Pixel in the landscape mode to enjoy more comfortable video calling or video streaming.

Buy from Amazon: $13.99 (for Pixel 4/ Pixel 4 XL)

4. ESR Metal Kickstand Case

A great mix of style and protection, the ESR case looks pretty cool. The cover sports a slim design and comes with a metal kickstand so that you can ramp up your hands-free experience. The best part about this stand is that it allows you to prop up your Pixel in both landscape and portrait modes. With the TPU material, the kickstand cover is quite flexible and easy to install/remove. Moreover, it also features a beveled edge on the front and the essential lip on the back to offer an additional layer of protection to the OLED display and the camera bump.

Buy from Amazon: $18.99 (for Pixel 4/ Pixel 4 XL)

5. TORRAS Crystal Clear Case

If you love to flaunt your Pixel in style, go for a crystal clear case like this one from Torras. The cover is made of TPU material and looks quite slim on the Pixel smartphone. But don’t go by the slim look of this clear case as it’s got enough cushion to resist shock and also prevent scratches. Being anti-yellow, the transparent case continues to shine through for long, unlike many other similar covers that turn yellow easily. As for colors, you can choose Torras clear cover in two options: crystal clear and glossy black.

Buy from Amazon: $15.99/$16.99 (for Pixel 4/ Pixel 4 XL)

6. MoKo Protective Clear Case

Should you prefer a more protective clear case, look no further than MoKo. With the integration of hard PC and soft TPU material, the cover not only shields your smartphone against bumps but also allows it to showcase the design. So, you get kind of best of both worlds: style and protection. Moreover, it sports microdot design that keeps smudges and sweats away while also offering a much-improved grip. Not to mention, this clear suit also works perfectly with wireless charging stands and pads. Talking about price, MoKo has kept it at just $7.99 which makes it easily one of the cheapest clear cases for Pixel 4/4 XL.

Buy from Amazon: $7.99 (for Pixel 4/ Pixel 4 XL)

7. ProCase Genuine Leather Wallet Case

When it comes to offering impressive pro looks, no other cases can match the class of genuine leather covers. That’s the reason why this offering from ProCase has comfortably walked into this lineup. The high-quality grain leather topped by adorable handmade design adds a professional appeal to its profile. A couple of card slots and a money pocket are good enough to make it a handy travel companion. Not to forget, ProCase wallet cover also offers kickstand functionality so that you can rest your hands and enjoy video streaming to the fullest.

Buy from Amazon: $25.99 (for Pixel 4/ Pixel 4 XL)

8. Redluckstar PU Leather Wallet Case

Just in case you are in quest of a cheap yet pretty good wallet case for your Pixel 4/4 XL, give serious consideration to Redluckstar. The case is made of soft PU leather and features a shock-absorbing interior to provide 360-degree protection to the smartphone. With three card slots, a money pocket, and the kickstand functionality, it’s a complete wallet case. As for colors, you can choose this affordable wallet cover in three vintage options: black, brown, and the timeless tan.

Buy from Amazon: $9.99 (for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL)

Best Wired Earphones, Wireless Earbuds, VR Headset, and Armband for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

1. LETSCOM Sports Earphones

If you are a fitness freak and want stylish looking sports earphones at a comparatively low price, try out LETSCOM. The Bluetooth earphones feature funky design and come in multiple color variants including pink/purple, red/purple, green/black, and more. With 11mm driver and CSR chip, the earphones deliver more than decent sound quality. Plus, the earbuds are soft and come with nano-coating to offer water resistance (IPX7). Thanks to ergonomic design coupled with silicone ear hooks, they fit snuggly in the ears. As for battery life, they can run up to 8 hours on a single charge.

Buy from Amazon: $19.98

2. Pixel Buds 2 True Wireless Earphones

What AirPods is for iPhone users, Pixel Buds is for Pixel smartphone owners. They sport ergonomic design and feel pretty comfortable to wear. The discreet noise-isolating tech coupled with silicone ear tips and fins makes the Buds truly premium wireless earphones. You can now activate Google Assistant to control music even without touching any buttons. Moreover, the earbuds come with beamforming microphones and sensors to enhance the hands-free calling experience. As far as battery life is concerned, they offer 5 hours of listening time on a single charge (and the wireless charging case delivers up to 24 hours of extra charge).

Buy from Google: $179

3. Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones

If you don’t want to settle with anything less than top-of-the-line experience, “Sony WH1000XM3” noise-canceling headphones would be worth checking out. The headphones are well-built and feature an ergonomic foldable design so that you can comfortably wear them for hours. They automatically adjust the ambient sound so that you can enjoy a peaceful conversation. The swift touch controls and Alexa enabled voice access allow you to control music with ease. On top of all, WH1000XM3 headphones offer up to 30 hours of playtime – more than enough to quench your thirst for music! If you travel a lot, then this is one of the best Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL accessories that you can buy.

Buy from Amazon: $349

4. VeeR Falcon

It’s indeed sad to know that both Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL don’t support Google’s Daydream VR. Moreover, the search giant has also announced that it will no longer sell the Daydream View headsets. However, the Daydream app will continue to support older Pixel devices. But don’t worry, there are tons of VR headsets that can let you enjoy 360-degree movies in their full glory. And for this purpose, I have found VeeR Falcon up to the mark. The headset has a modern design and comes with built-in HiFi active noise canceling technology. Moreover, VeeR Falcon is lightweight and fully adjustable so that you can wear them for hours. Besides, it’s priced at just $45.99 which makes it a great affordable choice.

Buy from Amazon: $45.99

5. VUP Armband

Another must-have accessory for fitness freaks! An armband is what you need to keep your Pixel smartphone securely placed during rigorous exercise or intense jogging. It also ensures you can comfortably interact with your device and keep a track of messages and alerts during exercise. Being skin-friendly and breathable, VUP is one of the best armbands for Pixel 4 and 4 XL. Made of lycra and neoprene material, the armband is soft and lightweight. Plus, the open design along with a 180-degree rotatable holder allows you to use your device conveniently – without having to take a break from your exercise.

Buy from Amazon: $10.95

Best Wireless Charger, Car Charger, Car Mount and Power Bank for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

1. Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Stand

Anker produces arguably the best charging accessories. So, missing out on its top-notch wireless charging stand would be a blunder. The stand has a durable design and can hold your Pixel device both in portrait and landscape orientations. Another notable feature is the case-friendly design that ensures you don’t need to take off the cover from your Pixel smartphone before kickstarting the wireless charging. Furthermore, the LED indicator is designed to be sleep-friendly so that your sleep won’t be disturbed by charging.

Buy from Amazon: $29.99

2. Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad

If Anker claims to be the leader, Belkin is not behind in the race either. And should you think of buying an efficient wireless charging pad, Belkin Boost Up would make a truly premium choice. The wireless charging pad is lightweight and sports a small form-factor. With the non-slip surface, your smartphone stays steady on the pad. As for charging efficiency, it can deliver up to 10W speed which puts in the top-tier segment. Around $40 price tag may seem a touch high but given the premium built and safe charging, Boost Up seems to be a good buy.

Buy from Amazon: $39.59

3. Cluvox

A car charger comes in super handy when you want to power up your smartphone fast and securely during a long drive. If you are willing to get an ultra-portable car charger, I would recommend you to take a close look at Cluvox. The company claims that the charger can power up compatible devices 4x faster. With two USB ports and a durable Type C cable, it’s fully equipped to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Despite being compact, it’s quite durable thanks to the multi-annular design.

Buy from Amazon: $13.99

4. Encased Car Mount

Just like a car charger, a car mount is a must-have asset especially when you want to take the help of navigation apps to reach your destination. Encased car mount holder has an extremely durable construction and comes with a secure locking mechanism to keep your smartphone steady even on a bumpy ride. With three-point adjustability, you can position your Pixel device at the desired angle. Better still, the car mount holder is case-friendly so that you don’t need to remove the cover from your device before mounting it.

Buy from Amazon: $17.95

5. Tranmix Power Banks

Never forget to pick up a solid power bank before going for a long journey. With plenty of battery in the tank, it can keep your smartphone powered up so that you can spend less time charging your device and more time on recording awesome videos or snapping memorable pics during a trip. And for this purpose, I think Tranmix power bank is a great option. The 25000mAh battery along with 4 foldable solar panels up to 6W make it an indispensable travel accessory for your Pixel 4 and 4 XL. What’s more, the external charger has a rugged design and is also waterproof.

Buy from Amazon: $39.99

Best Camera Lens and Selfie Stick for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

1. Moment – Superfish Lens

Despite having a square camera bump just like iPhone 11 Pro, Pixel 4 and the bigger sibling 4 XL features only two rear cameras: a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 wide-angle lens and the new f/2.4 “telephoto” camera with a 16-megapixel sensor. What it doesn’t have is an ultra-wide-angle camera which would have been a great addition. But there is no need to be disappointed as you can fill up the void using a powerful camera lens like this one from Moment. The superfish lens with a 170-degree field of view can let you capture ultra-wide shots. You can use it to snap the pics of real estate, architecture and action sports. At $99.99, the superfish lens may seem expensive but given quality, it’s a reasonable deal.

Buy from Amazon: $99.99

2. Fugetek Selfie Stick Tripod

Capturing awesome group photos becomes quite easy when you have a selfie stick. And if that stick also doubles as a tripod then you have a perfect accessory for shooting fun-loving videos and amazing photos. If you want an all-in-one selfie stick for your new Pixel smartphone, you shouldn’t look beyond Fugetek. What headlines for this modern-looking selfie stick is the 51″ length which could be nice for snapping wide-angle pics. The non-skid feet endows it more stability, while the universal thumbscrew mount offers desired flexibility. And with the Bluetooth remote at the disposal, it’s incredibly easy to capture shots – without the last moment shakes.

Buy from Amazon: $23.99

Handpick the Finest Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Accessories

So, these are our top accessories for the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. I hope you loved exploring the roster. But before switching your attention to another post, be sure to let us know which one of the above items is going to pair with your Pixel device. Is it the glossy looking case, a robust kickstand, a selfie stick-cum-tripod or the premium earphones? We would be quite happy to know your picks in the comments below.