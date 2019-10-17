You can argue that Pixel 4 XL lacks a flashy design and even win the debate to a great extent. But when it comes to the display, Google’s latest flagship smartphone packs a solid punch with a resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels and ~537 PPI pixel density. Add to that the 90Hz max refresh rate for ultra-smooth responsiveness, and the 6.3-inch Quad HD display shines where it counts. With that said, the top-notch display warrants enhanced shields to stay protected; considering glass (no matter how durable it is) is always susceptible to scratches and cracks. To keep the AMOLED display safeguarded against scratches and even unexpected bumps, we have dished out the best Pixel 4 XL screen protectors which you can buy for your brand new smartphone.

Best Screen Protectors for Pixel 4 XL in 2019

For improved protection against scuffs, we have picked out high-quality tempered glass screen guards for Pixel 4 XL. Most of these screen defenders sport 2.5D rounded edges for full-coverage and come with precise cutouts for perfect installation. And with bubble-free adhesives, they are incredibly easy to install. Better still, many accessory makers offer the screen protectors in multiple packs so that you get a highly protective screen defender for your Pixel device without having to dole out a lot of bucks. With that said, let’s jump right in to explore the roundup!

1. ESR

I have always rated ESR’s screen guards very highly as they are quite strong. And this offering for Google’s latest flagship is no different. The company claims that the screen guard is 3x stronger than other ordinary screen protectors in the market and can withstand up to 5 kg of pressure. Besides, it features rounded edges for complete protection against scuffs. And with an oleophobic coating, it can resist oil, fingerprints, and sweat to offer maximum sensitivity. Another thing worth reiterating is that ESR screen guard is bubble-free so that you won’t have any trouble while installing it on your Pixel smartphone.

Buy from Amazon: $13.99 (pack of 2)

2. SPARIN

Sporting precise cutouts and smooth curved edge, Sparin screen protector offers edge-to-edge protection to the OLED display of Pixel 4 XL. Made of high-grade tempered glass, the screen guard is very strong and boasts 9H hardness. And with 0.33mm thickness, it can endure scratch and impact with ease. It also offers top-notch clarity so that you can view content without any glare. The ability to resist fingerprints and dust helps it keep both clarity and responsiveness intact for long. On top of all, Sparin offers the screen guards in four-packs at just one price, which makes it one of the cheapest screen protectors for Pixel 4 XL.

Buy from Amazon: $8.99 (pack of 4)

3. OMOTON

OMOTON doesn’t need any introduction, does it? The company has long been one of the leading manufacturers of screen guards. So, it didn’t have to put any effort to catch my attention. Talking about the quality of this screen protector, it features precise cutouts and has 2.5D rounded edges that go a long way in providing full-coverage to the large 6.3-inch screen. Another department where it stands out against many other counterparts is the responsiveness thanks mainly to the oleophobic layer that keeps oil, dust, and sweat at bay. Not to mention, OMOTON also comes in four-packs and is affordably priced at $9.99.

Buy from Amazon: $9.99 (pack of 4)

4. OEAGO

Claiming to deliver 99.9% high-definition clarity, OEAGO screen guard deserves a shot on your Pixel 4 XL. As compared to other screen protectors in the market, it’s a bit thin. But when it comes to safeguarding the AMOLED display, it has got enough strength to fight out both scratches and impact. With the bubble-free adhesives, installing OEAGO screen guard remains a painless experience. Moreover, the tempered glass screen defender also doesn’t leave any residue behind when removed. Better still, the manufacturer offers it in three packs with a lifetime replacement warranty.

Buy from Amazon: $8.99 (pack of 3)

5. FilmHoo

I always prefer a screen guard that is designed to be case-friendly and gets along comfortably with any type of case. That’s the reason why FilmHoo has caught my eyes. With 0.25mm thickness, it’s probably the thinnest screen protectors for Pixel 4 XL in the market right now. It provides HD clarity and comes with extra hydrophobic and oleophobic layers for much-improved protection against scuffs and oil. As for durability, it may not be the strongest out there but it can be trusted to endure impact and also take on nasty scratches with ease.

Buy from Amazon: $8.95 (pack of 3)

6. QITAYO

Simply put, QITAYO is one of the most durable screen protectors for Pixel 4 XL. Equipped with a reinforced glass structure, the screen guard provides a reliable defense to the touchscreen. Plus, it also features an anti-dust nano-coating which prevents dust and smudge from destroying smoothness. Another quality that makes QITAYO a fine option is a curved and smooth edge that gets fitted out seamlessly on the entire screen for edge-to-edge coverage.

Buy from Amazon: $7.88 (pack of 3)

7. PULEN

Touted to provide high-transparency and unmatched responsiveness, Pulen screen guard is easily one of the best in the business. Thanks largely to the high-grade tempered glass, it is also equally robust when it comes to withstanding the challenges from scratches. At 0.33mm, the case is a little thicker for additional safeguard against impact. Besides, the neat cutouts along with bubble-free adhesives assist it to get installed perfectly on the screen. Overall, it’s one of the best screen guards for Pixel 4 XL considering the HD clarity and top-notch sensitivity.

Buy from Amazon: $7.95 (pack of 3)

8.TopAce

Well, I have chosen this offering from TopAce specifically for the folks who have a limited budget to spend on a case and a screen protector. Made of soft TPU material, the TPU case is pretty slim and snaps around Pixel 4 XL snuggly. Plus, it also features a geometric pattern on the back for enhanced heat dissipation. So, there is less chance of your smartphone getting hot even after hours of gameplay or movie streaming. Talking about the screen guard, it comes with 9H hardness and is fully scratch-resistant to ensure the 6.3-inch AMOLED display remains safeguarded against scuffs. And at $8.88, it’s probably the cheapest combo of a screen protector and TPU cover.

Buy from Amazon: $8.88

9. TOCOL

A reasonably good screen guard like Tocol is worth giving a chance. The company claims that the screen defender provides top-grade protection to the screen. And looking at the durable tempered glass along with industry-standard hardness, I must say that it does seem to be a promising choice. While the neat cutouts make sure it doesn’t interfere with selfie camera and the motion sense technology, the ability to ward off dust and oil enables it to offer desired sensitivity.

Buy from Amazon: $7.99 (pack of 3)

10. Buluby

For offering desired protection to the XL’s OLED display, you can’t go wrong with Buluby. The screen guard looks up to the mark in most aspects. Whether it’s HD clarity or additional coating to prevent fingerprints and smudges, it has covered all the basics to be a durable protector of the screen. Furthermore, it also features a case-friendly design to ensure you can use a variety of cases on your smartphone without any inconvenience. At $7.99 for three packs, it’s not expensive either.

Buy from Amazon: $7.99 (pack of 3)

Choose the Top Screen Guards for Google Pixel 4 XL…

So, these are the top screen protectors for Google’s all-new phablet “Pixel 4 XL”. Boasting high-quality tempered glass and industry-standard hardness, they provide the needed shield to the 6.3-inch Quad HD display. Moreover, they also offer HD clarity and feature additional coating to fight out fingerprints to keep responsiveness intact for long. By the way, which is your favorite screen defender for the new Pixel smartphone? Let us know its name. Also, tell us about the features that you love the most in the device.