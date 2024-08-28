The Play Store Now Lets You Update Multiple Apps in One Go, Finally!

Given my line of work, I often find myself setting up new Android devices every now and then. So, it was quite a relief to see Google Play Store finally get the option to download multiple apps at once a few months ago. But, updating multiple apps at the same time still remained a far cry, and my Play Store’s update clutter kept getting worse. Well, that changes now as you can finally update multiple apps on the Play Store!

After the Google Play Store 40.6.31 update in April 2024, you could download two new apps at the same time. Now, Google Play Store can also do three app updates at once, beyond which, apps show a pending label. Only after an app update is installed does this pending queue start to clear up. Thanks to folks over at 9to5Google for spotting it!

However, I also noticed that you can actually download four new apps at the same time on the Play Store now. Beyond that limit, apps are marked as pending. That’s twice as good! But, if you haven’t received the functionality, you will probably have to wait patiently. It’s most likely a server-side update.

The OnePlus 11R and Pixel 9 I have on me could carry out multiple app updates on the latest Play Store 42.4.22 update. Meanwhile, the iQOO 12 I have could do the same on the older 42.3.24 update. Either way, it’s great news as Google has been trying to bring this much-needed feature for years now. However, I can’t help but look forward to a future where this very number only rises to a point where you can download and update around 10 apps at once.

From the looks of it, Google is certainly taking baby steps towards a bigger goal. Why such a simple yet quality-of-life feature has been missed out for so long is beyond me though. What do you think? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.