After months of endless leaks and rumors, Pixel 4 XL (along with its 5.7-inch smaller sibling) has finally arrived. Boasting the fastest “face unlock” and innovative motion-sensing Soli radar chip that gives the device a 180-degree sense of motion, Google’s latest flagship smartphone has got the quality to stand out. Add that to the dual-camera that bets big on astrophotography along with the 6.3-inch Quad HD display with 90Hz max refresh rate, and you have a premium smartphone with plenty of wow factor. And such a premium smartphone ($899) with metal and glass structure warrants a bit more protection from shock and scuffs. That’s why we have come up with a wide assortment of the best Pixel 4 XL cases and covers to help you find a suitable pair for your brand new smartphone.

Best Pixel 4 XL Cases and Covers You Shouldn’t Miss Out

When it comes to cases, one set of covers can’t cater to everyone’s taste, can it? While some of us prefer to have a rugged armor to ward off nasty impact, others like to let the smartphone shine-through. Not to forget those who want to have a bit of everything like style, protection, and a comfy grip. So, we have taken into account many preferences while compiling this roster of the top cases for Google Pixel 4 XL. Hopefully, you would like our picks. With that said, let’s take a peek at what these covers have to offer!

1. Spigen Rugged Armor

If you want to keep the style quotient intact without endangering the protection of your Pixel 4 XL, Spigen’s Rugged Armor case would be a great choice. The case sports carbon fiber design with a non-slip groove that prevents accidental slip-off. And with the spider-web pattern, the cover has also got the ability to absorb shock. Plus, the air-cushioned corners endow more strength to the casing. Moreover, Rugged Armor comes at just $9.99 which makes it a highly affordable yet impressive suit for the Pixel 4 XL.

Buy from Amazon: $9.99

2. ESR Metal Kickstand Case

Looking for a kickstand case for your Pixel 4 XL to enhance the hands-free experience? This offering from ESR would be a smart pick. The case is made of soft TPU material and features metal kickstand which supports both horizontal and vertical viewing positions. With the rubberized frame and cushioned corners, it can endure shock resulting from minor drops and falls. Besides, the case has raised lip to protect the 6.3-inch Quad HD display and the dual-camera on the back. Overall, the ESR kickstand case is one of the best Pixel 4 XL covers for regular use.

Buy from Amazon: $18.99

3. totallee

Whenever I think of buying a thin case for my smartphone, the one name that instantly comes to the mind is totallee. And I guess, I am not alone to be so fond of the ultra-slim covers that this accessory maker offers. The company has introduced a pretty sleek case for Google’s latest flagship. With the matte-frosted clear design, it makes a cool match with the Pixel device. It’s pocket-friendly and can also resist bumps and scratches which is a nice bonus. Priced at $29, the case does seem a touch expensive but given the premium look and feel, it’s a good deal.

Buy from totallee: $29

4. MoKo

A good-looking smartphone like Pixel 4 XL deserves a little more freedom to flaunt the design. And if you feel the need to showcase your new smartphone without cutting down on the protection factor, MoKo clear case would be the right way to go. The transparent cover features a shock-absorbing bumper design that can survive drops with ease. And with the non-slip sides, it also fits pretty comfortable in the hands. Thanks to the reinforced lip, it provides an extra layer of safeguard to both the rear shooter and the OLED display. Long story short, MoKo is the best clear case for your Pixel 4 XL.

Buy from Amazon: $7.99

5. ProCase

How about buying a genuine leather case for your Pixel 4 XL? If you prefer a classy and pro-looking design, look no further than ProCase. The case is carved out of high-quality grain leather and showcases adorable handmade design which endows it a vintage appeal. There are a couple of card slots and a hidden cash pocket for keeping your dollar bills securely. Furthermore, the case also supports kickstand functionality to let you prop up your Pixel smartphone for comfortable movie streaming or video calling. As for price, this leather wallet case for Pixel 4 XL comes at $26 which looks quite reasonable considering the quality.

Buy from Amazon: $25.99

6. GVIEWIN

If you are on the lookout for a cute-looking case for your Pixel 4 XL, you shouldn’t miss out on Gviewin. The case flaunts a beautiful and clear floral pattern that instantly catches eyeballs. And with the rubberized material, it has a pretty soft exterior that feels nice in the hands. As for protection, Gviewin can resist scuffs and also offers additional safeguards to the 6.3-inch AMOLED display and the dual-camera on the back. Moreover, you can choose this cute Pixel 4 XL cover in four color combinations.

Buy from Amazon: $15.99

7. Sunnyw

Should you want to go for a slim and sophisticated case for your all-new Pixel smartphone, Sunnyw would be worth taking a look. Thanks to the TPU material, the cover features a rubberized exterior which is good for preventing scratches. And with the comfy grip design, the cover makes it more convenient to carry the 6.3-inch smartphone in the hands. What’s more, the company also provides a high-grade tempered glass to safeguard the OLED display along with the case for free. Considering the impressive combo pack, the $12.98 price tag seems quite reasonable.

Buy from Amazon: $12.98

8. GVIEWIN Nature Series

I have a special liking for the cases with an eye-catching marble pattern. That’s the prime reason why I have chosen this cover from Gviewin. The TPU case features form-fitting construction. And despite having a relatively slim structure, the marble case can survive the drop impacts and can also keep scuffs away. The pronounced buttons offer better click while the cutouts allow hassle-free access to the USB-C port and camera. That’s not all, Gviewin Natural Series case also comes in three attractive colors: green/gold, white/gold, and agrarian/cyan.

Buy from Amazon: $16.99

9. Ringke Fusion X

If you are ready to give protection high priority, I would recommend you to try out Ringke Fusion X. The highlight of this protective clear case for Pixel 4 XL is the rugged frame that can withstand impact effortlessly. While the durable PC back endows ruggedness, the TPU bumper improves grip while also shielding the smartphone against shock. And with the transparent back, it allows your Pixel smartphone to catch the attention easily.

Buy from Amazon: $11.99

10. ESR Appro

Exhibiting a sleek profile, ESR Appro is one of the coolest slim covers for Pixel 4 XL. So, if you are hunting for a nice-looking thin case at an affordable price tag ($11.99), this one has to be your top pick. For all having a svelte casing, the cover is quite good at withstanding minor impact. But what has caught my eyes in this thin case is the matte finish that offers a smooth and comfortable grip. Not to mention, the Appro case is also fingerprint resistance which helps it keep the shine intact for long.

Buy from Amazon: $11.99

SEE ALSO: 10 Best Pixel 4 XL Screen Protectors You Can Buy

Pick Out the Top Cases and Covers for Pixel 4 XL

Having explored a variety of cases, I hope your eyes have finally grabbed a deserving case for your Pixel 4 XL. Looking at the covers mentioned above, I think the accessory makers were fully aware of what Google’s latest flagship would offer. That’s why they seem to be fully prepared well in advance with their high-quality cases. Anyway, let me know what you have loved the most in the new Pixel smartphones. Also, tell us about whether or not the devices have lived up to your expectations.