YouTube Premium Gets a Price Hike in India; Check out the New Prices

India is a price-sensitive market, and big tech knows that very well. It’s one of the reasons why the price of services such as YouTube Premium has remained at a standstill for over five years! However, Google has decided to bump the price of the Premium subscription, and here’s everything you need to know about the YouTube Premium price hike in India.

YouTube Premium launched in India back in 2019, and since then the price of Individual monthly and annual subscriptions has remained at Rs 129 and Rs 1,290. The same goes for the family and student monthly plans. Here’s how much each plan will end up costing after the change.

YouTube Premium Price Hike: New Pricing

Plan New Price Old Price Individual Monthly Rs 149 Rs 129 Family Monthly Rs 299 Rs 189 Student Monthly Rs 89 Rs 79 Individual Monthly (Prepaid) Rs 159 Rs 139 Individual Quarterly (Prepaid) Rs 459 Rs 399 Individual Annual (Prepaid) Rs 1,490 Rs 1,290

This was foretold and expected, with many services increasing their subscription prices. The hike in the monthly individual and student plans isn’t that significant. The Family Monthly is the most impacted with an overall 58% price increase!

For those unaware, YouTube Premium offers Ad-free videos, background playback, and a bunch of other features, all of which we’ve mentioned here. It also offers YouTube Music which gives you background playback and a few other perks like an algorithm that closely caters to your tastes. It’s like hitting two birds with one stone.

In a statement about the price increase, the YouTube team said, “We don’t make these decisions lightly, and this update will allow us to continue to improve Premium and support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube”.

If you’re an existing YouTube Premium subscriber, you should soon get an email asking you to agree to the new pricing. If you don’t, your existing subscription will be canceled.

We wonder if Google will soon increase the prices of its Google One subscriptions, since it hasn’t received a price hike since it launched in India. For those unaware, it gives users more cloud storage and a few perks on their Google accounts.

What are your thoughts on the YouTube Music price hike in India? Let us know in the comments below.