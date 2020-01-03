Apple may be planning to launch a grand total of six iPhone models in 2020, including not one, but two ‘affordable’ ones as successors to the original iPhone SE. That’s according to Taiwanese publication, Digitimes, which claims that while four of the devices will ship with OLED displays, the two lower-priced ones may only have LCD screens.

The report, which quotes sources within Apple’s supply chain in Taiwan, further claims that while one of the two LCD devices will come with a 5.5-inch screen, the other will have a 6.1-inch panel. Do note that the report is yet to be corroborated by official sources, so it needs to be taken with a pinch of salt for now.

It’s worth noting here that Apple was earlier rumored to launch five iPhone models this year, including at least four with 5G connectivity, as part of its plans to offer its products at different price-segments. The company was also said to be planning a successor to the iPhone SE to address the burgeoning mid-range smartphone market, but the new report now seemingly suggests that there might be two such devices next year.

Recent reports have suggested that Apple might market its iPhone SE successor as iPhone 9, so it will be interesting to see if they will be named iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Pro. Whatever be the case, Apple is almost certain to launch more iPhone models than ever this year, so it will be interesting to see if it will help the company make inroads into the Indian smartphone market, which remains highly skewed towards Android.