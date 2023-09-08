Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Will Only Offer 128GB Base Storage Despite Price Hike

We are only a few days away from Apple’s much-anticipated iPhone 15 and 15 Pro launch event. With the lineup expected to feature a USB Type-C port, slimmer bezels, a mute button, and much more, excitement for the iPhone 15 series is at an all-time high. Even though recent rumors suggested a possible price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro models, it didn’t dampen the excitement. But a new TrendForce report might just change that.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Series Price Hike is Happening: Report

A recent 9to5Mac report (via TrendForce) states that Apple is considering increasing the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by up to $100, but it might still ship with 128GB of base storage. So, if you plan on buying the iPhone 15 Pro Max, you may need to pay $1,199 for 128GB of storage.

However, interestingly enough, this report states that the iPhone 15 Pro will not get a price hike and continue to retail at $999, the same as last year’s iPhone 14 Pro. This is in contrast to what we heard a few days back where both the Pro variants were expected to receive a price hike. Furthermore, the report claims that the top-most iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max variants will max out at 1TB of storage.

iPhone 15 Pro render

Now, if the rumors prove to be true and the iPhone 15 Pro Max indeed offers a titanium chassis and a periscope lens, the price hike will make sense. Right now, we cannot comment on the authenticity of these claims and can only wait for Apple to officially launch the iPhone 15 series. But one thing is certain. The iPhone 15 lineup is due to receive some major hardware and software upgrades with the A17 Bionic chipset, iOS 17 features, USB-C fast charging capabilities, support for Thunderbolt 4, and much more.

We will bring live updates from the September 12 launch event, so stay tuned for Beebom’s coverage. In the meantime, read our dedicated iPhone 15 expectations article and comment down your thoughts on the upcoming models below.