AI Chatbot App That Surpasses ChatGPT Is Now Available for iPhones

As AI hype is picking up the pace, one more AI app is now available on iPhones to compete with ChatGPT. Anthropic has announced that its Claude iOS app is now available to download for free on the Apple App Store. Despite being closed-source, Claude is the direct rival of ChatGPT. Anthropic, the company behind Claude, offers a family of AI Large Language Models (LLMs).

There are three models in the family – Claude 3 Haiku, Claude 3 Sonnet, and Claude 3 Opus. The high-end model –Opus- has already beaten GPT 4 as per the leaderboard results at LMSYS Chatbot Arena Leaderboard, a crowdsourced open-source platform that ranks LLMs. However, the top position is retained by GPT 4 Turbo at the time of writing.

Claude iOS app runs on the Sonnet model for free users and if you’re a Pro user, you can leverage Claude Opus on the app. The company says that the app syncs seamlessly with the web chats and you can pick up conversations where you left off across different devices.

Moreover, the iOS app also offers vision capabilities. It means you can click a photo from your iPhone’s camera or pick one from the Photos app and upload it to the Claude iOS app to get real-time image analysis and contextual understanding of the image.

Claude iOS App Hands-on

As a regular user of the ChatGPT app on my iPhone, I tried my hands on the new Claude app to get a fair idea of how the two apps compare. The app is blazing fast and answers queries in a jiffy. However, when I uploaded a photo of my iPad Mini’s box and asked it what it is, the chatbot said it is the logo of Spotify. Weird. You can also upload documents on the Claude app for contextual information on it. Screenshot Screenshot Screenshot

For free users, there is a limit on the number of queries you can ask from the chatbot in a day and I feel this is where ChatGPT takes the edge over the Claude iOS app. Also, there is no widget available for Claude iOS app, while I can access the ChatGPT via a widget on my iPhone.

Additionally, Anthropic has also announced a new Team plan which sits on top of the already existing Pro plan. With the Team plan, you can access all three Claude LLMs as per you use case. The Team plan starts at $30 per month per user and you need to reserve a minimum of 5 seats. To sign up for the Claude Team plan, you can visit this link.