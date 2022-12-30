iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 Bionic Chip Expected to Offer Better Battery Life

The iPhone 15 series rumor mill has been going for a while now even though the launch is months away. Adding to the heaps of information we have got so far, the latest rumor suggests that the iPhone 15, specifically the Pro models, will benefit greatly in terms of the battery. Have a look at the details below.

Next-Gen A17 Bionic Chip to Focus on Battery

The iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max are expected to get the next-gen A17 Bionic chipset, which will be based on the 3nm process tech. And these are said to focus more on the battery life than the performance.

The latest report by Bloomberg suggests that the A17 Bionic chipset by TSMC will consume about 35% less power while providing better performance than the 5nm chips. This means that the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will provide a longer battery life, which will any day be a welcome addition. Although, this might not be the case with the non-Pro iPhone 15, given that they will most likely use this year’s A16 Bionic chipset, which is a 4nm chip.

To recall, TSMC recently started the mass production of its 3nm chipsets. The 3nm process tech will also be used by the upcoming M2 Pro and the M2 Max chips and even the M3 chip for future Macs.

It remains to be seen how well the A17 chipset fares. As for other iPhone 15 expectations, Apple might bring some changes to its strategy to sell more iPhone 15 models, which didn’t quite shape up this year. For this, we can expect the prices of the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus to go significantly down.

The 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is expected to embrace the new concept of Dynamic Island and get support for a USB Type-C port to abide by the new law of making USB-C a standard. You can expect various camera and other improvements too.

Since it’s really early to comment on what the iPhone 15 series will be like, it’s best to wait and watch out for more details to appear. We will keep providing you with details as and when they appear. So, stay tuned to this space.

Featured Image: iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max