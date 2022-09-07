iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max with Dynamic Island and 48MP Camera Launched

Apple just held its “Far Out” event and while it has launched a bunch of hardware products, the highlight has to be the iPhone 14 Pro phones. Alongside the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple has introduced the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, coming with a new display design, noteworthy improvements to the cameras, and more. Here are the details.

iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max: Specs and Features

The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max ditch the infamous notch and come with an elongated pill-shaped notch, we have been hearing about. And the notch isn’t just there. It displays the charging, ongoing calls, notifications, and much more with the help of the Dynamic Island feature. The TrueDepth camera now takes up less space.

The iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch display while the 14 Pro Max features a bigger 6.7-inch screen size. Both come with the Super Retina XDR display, the Alway-on-Display (AOD) functionality, ProMotion for a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The phones come with a layer of Ceramic Shield for protection.

The camera department is another attraction. It features a 48MP main camera with a quad-pixel sensor (a first for Apple), which claims to offer 2x better low-light photos. The main camera comes with sensor-shift optical image stabilization. This is also possible with the new Photonic Engine support, which uses Deep Fusion for enhanced images. This is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto camera.

There’s support for a new Action mode, a new 12MP TrueDepth camera, a new Adaptive True Tone flash with 9 LEDs, Night mode, Smart HDR 4, Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, Cinematic mode, ProRes, ProRAW, Dolby Vision HDR for videos, and more.

The iPhone 14 Pro series is powered by the latest A16 Bionic chipset, which claims 40% faster performance and 50% better GPU as compared to its predecessors. It uses fusion architecture to deliver enhanced performance while consuming less power.

Another intriguing inclusion, which has been rumored for a while, is Emergency SOS via satellite for messaging and emergency services with no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity. This feature can also share a user’s location on Find My. This will be available in the US and Canada in November and will be free for 2 years. There’s no word on when it will reach India and other regions. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max also come with Crash Detection, much like the Apple Watch Series 8.

The iPhone 14 Pro models come with all-day battery life with up to 29 hours of video playback, up to 95 hours of audio playback, and a 20W fast charger. They run iOS 16, which will be available for all on September 12. Plus, the new iPhones and even the old ones will get Apple Fitness+ later this fall even in the absence of an Apple Watch. The new 2022 iPhones also support the IP68 rating.

Price and Availability

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 ($999), while the iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1,099) retails at a starting price of Rs 1,39,900. If you wish to check out the pricing for all iPhone 14 models in India, follow the linked article.

The new iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be up for pre-orders, starting September 9 and the sale will begin on September 16. Both of them come in Deep Purple, Silver, Gold, and Space Black color options.