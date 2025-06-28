How to Get Summer Coins in Grow a Garden Roblox

The new Summer Shop in Grow a Garden is similar to the Honey Shop that was available prior to the Summer update. It adds new seeds, pets, and cosmetics to the game, which you can purchase using a brand-new limited-time currency called Summer Coins. So, check out this article to learn how to earn Summer Coins and where all you can spend them.

How to Get Summer Coins in Grow a Garden

The Summer Coins can easily be earned by participating in the Summer Harvest and Mega Summer Harvest. Yeah, the June 28 update brings a new Mega Summer Harvest event, which works almost similarly to the normal harvest event. You still need to submit summer fruit to the wagon smackdab in the middle of the play area. However, you will get double the reward points in the Mega Summer Harvest event.

Based on the reward points you earn, you will now not only receive free rewards but will also get a new in-game limited-time currency called Summer Coins. Like the freebies in the Summer Harvest event, earning Summer Coins is a grind in Grow a Garden. Here is how many Summer Coins you’ll earn based on your rewards points tier:

Common : 0 Summer Coins

: 0 Summer Coins Uncommon : 1 Summer Coins

: 1 Summer Coins Rare : 2 Summer Coins

: 2 Summer Coins Legendary : 3 Summer Coins

: 3 Summer Coins Mythical : 4 Summer Coins

: 4 Summer Coins Divine : 5 Summer Coins

: 5 Summer Coins Prismatic: 6 Summer Coins

What Can You Use the Summer Coins for?

The Summer Coins you earn from participating in the Summer Harvest events can be utilized for two things in Grow a Garden:

Buying items from the Summer Shop

Used in Grow a Garden crafting recipes for new seeds

Yeah, the Grow a Garden developers do not want you spending the billions or trillions of Sheckles you have sitting in your account. Instead, they wish for you to grind even harder to get all the new seeds or gear in the game.

In line with that, the game requires you to join the Summer Harvest and Mega Harvest every hour to earn chum change in the name of Summer Coins. These Summer Coins can be used to craft the new Aloevera, Peace Lily, and Guanabana. Moreover, the Oasis egg, Traveler’s Fruit seed, and the other amazing new items can only be purchased from the Summer Shop.