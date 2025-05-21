AMD Reveals Radeon RX 9060 XT Offering RDNA 4 Performance at Affordable Prices

AMD took to the Computex 2025 stage to reveal the latest addition to its 9000 lineup, the Radeon RX 9060 XT. The mid-range GPU sits just beneath the RX 9070 and the RX 9070 XT, offering a cheaper entry point for users interested in RDNA 4 tech.

Given the more affordable price, some cost concessions have been made, starting with the RDNA 4-based Navi 44 GPU instead of the Navi 48 silicon used in the 9070-series cards. The RX 9060 XT is the first SKU to utilize this chip, and we’re likely to see it more as AMD flesh out their lineup.

The company’s newest offering is the successor to 2024’s RX 7600 XT, whose reverence in the mid-range segment was tanked by Nvidia’s RTX 5060 Ti (at least the 16 GB variant). Their response is a chip powered by 32 Compute Units or 2048 cores, 32 RT accelerators, and 64 Hardware AI accelerators.

The RX 9060 XT is built using the TSMC 4nm manufacturing process, allowing it to hit impressive boost clock figures of up to 3.13 GHz. It also boasts double the raytracing output of its predecessor, and can pump out a peak performance of 821 TOPS.

Image Credit: AMD

On the power consumption front, the draw ranges from 150W to 182W, depending on usage, making it friendly for most PSUs. Regarding variants, the GPU will be available in 8 and 16 GB variants, both with a 128-bit bus interface and a 20 Gbps GDDR6 memory solution.

According to AMD benchmarks, the Radeon RT 9060 XT 16 GB is up to 6% faster than the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB. Not the fairest of comparisons, but they start to make sense when you factor in the price.

The RX 9060 XT 16 GB variant costs $349, while the 8 GB variant costs $299. The RDNA 4 chip is scheduled to release on June 5. It’s worth noting that the GPU provides DisplayPort 2.1a and HDMI 2.1b support, unlike the RX 7600 XT, which offered just DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1a. Needless to say, FSR 4 is a major attraction for users considering an AMD 9000 series chip, and the company made some new announcements in that area as well.

AMD Announces Major FSR Redstone Upgrade Alongside Ryzen Threadripper CPUs

FSR 4 is already a formidable upscaling solution, but it’s about to be enhanced further with the release of Redstone. Positioned as the response to Nvidia’s DLSS 4.0, FSR Redstone features neural radiance caching, ray regeneration, and machine learning frame generation. These additions are targeted at improving visual fidelity and performance, and just like FSR 4, they’ll be exclusive to RDNA 4 GPUs at launch.

Besides this, AMD also gave us a look at new Zen-5-based Ryzen Threadripper CPUs. These systems are targeted towards high-end desktops and powerful workstations. At the top of the lineup sits the 9980X, boasting a maximum core count of 64.

The 9970X halves that, while the 9960X features a core count of 24. Their pricing and availability are yet to be announced, but we do know that all three CPUs offer peak boost frequencies up to 5.4GHz.

That sums up AMD’s appearance at Computex 2025. Which announcement excites you the most? Let us know in the comments.