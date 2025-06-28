Roblox Dig Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

The creators of one of Roblox’s most successful fishing sims, Fisch, are back with a new game. Woozynate and the team are launching Dig, a digging simulator inspired by their previous hit. If you’re excited to dive in, here’s when the game is releasing and when you can start playing. This guide includes the Dig release date, time, and a countdown timer.

Dig will be released on June 28, 2025, at 10:00 AM PT. Owner Woozynate confirmed the early release through an announcement on Discord. Despite the confirmation, delays can still happen due to Roblox server issues or other unexpected problems. So, you can expect the game to be out around that time. If you are from a different location, below we have mentioned the Dig release date and time for select popular regions:

US (East) : June 28 at 1:00 PM ET

: June 28 at 1:00 PM ET Brazil : June 28 at 2:00 PM BRT

: June 28 at 2:00 PM BRT Europe : June 28 at 7:00 PM CET

: June 28 at 7:00 PM CET Russia : June 28 at 8:00 PM MSK

: June 28 at 8:00 PM MSK India : June 28 at 10:30 PM IST

: June 28 at 10:30 PM IST Philippines : June 29 at 1:00 AM Manila Time

: June 29 at 1:00 AM Manila Time China : June 29 at 12:30 AM CST

: June 29 at 12:30 AM CST Japan : June 29 at 1:30 AM JST

: June 29 at 1:30 AM JST Australia : June 29 at 2:30 AM AEDT

: June 29 at 2:30 AM AEDT New Zealand: June 29 at 4:30 AM NZDT

Dig Release Countdown Timer

Looking for an easier way to track the release of the new game from the Fisch developers? We’ve got you covered. Skip the inconvenience of time zone conversions and stay updated with our dedicated countdown timer for Dig’s launch.

Roblox Dig Releases in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The game is live now!

What Is Roblox Dig?

If you are familiar with the mechanics of Fisch, Dig is similar to it. However, if you are hearing about the game for the first time, don’t worry; we are here to tell you all about it. Here are a few key points you must know about Dig on Roblox:

Digging simulator minigame to get items

New shovels to increase digging efficiency

Different boss fights and exclusive rewards

Combine charms, enchantments, and get new mutations

Explore different locations and complete journals

Do multiple quests across the map and find secrets

For anyone new to this genre, it is also similar to Dig it on Roblox. Dig is launching with two islands available from day one. The first, Cinder Island, features four bosses and six journals to complete. Players can take the ship to reach another island from the Cinder Shores pier.

The second island arrives with three unique journals and two additional bosses, giving players even more to explore right at launch. Here is the official Dig announcement trailer for all fans who want to join the hype train:

Dig also features a loadout system that lets players customize their charm combinations for each shovel. Some shovels even have specific charm synergies, giving extra buffs when paired with the right ones. But that’s just the beginning. The game also offers a variety of quests, making it feel less repetitive than Fisch. Many of these are recurring quests that reward you with free items like shovels, charms, and even vehicles.

Speaking of vehicles, just like boats in Fisch, Dig lets you unlock and buy different vehicles to explore the map faster. As you level up, new ones become available. While your main objective is to complete all journals, that’s only scratching the surface.

If you enjoyed Fisch, Dig takes things to the next level. So, are you jumping on the hype train with our Dig release time guide? Let us know in the comments before you start a new adventure.