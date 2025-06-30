Edward Kenway Voice Actor Hints at Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake

The rumors of a potential Assassin’s Creed 4 remake have been swirling around for months. And the latest update on the Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remake comes courtesy of a cheeky hint from the voice behind Edward Kenway himself, which might be the most glaring bit of evidence yet.

The story emerged after a clip featuring voice actor Matt Ryan caught fire online. In it, Ryan can be seen giving out signatures at a convention. While scribbling away on a poster, the 44-year-old asked a fan if he’s beaten the game (Black Flag). Ryan follows this up by saying, “Well, you might have to beat it again,” accompanied by a coy smile and a playful tilt of the head.

The fan replied, “I gotta run through all of them again,” before Ryan fired back, saying, “Especially this one. There’s a reason I say that, but I can’t say anything.”

When you place the voice actor’s comments alongside the stacked pile of evidence pointing towards an Assassin’s Creed 4 remake, it’s hard not to conclude that Ryan has potentially confirmed the project. If you need further convincing, an Insider Gaming report from last October stated that Ubisoft is developing the remake in the new Anvil engine, with the publication also claiming to have seen gameplay.

In addition to this, Pure Arts (a company that makes merchandise for Assassin’s Creed) also teased a potential remake during a recent livestream, although their admission was accidental. During the stream, a presenter commented on the absence of Edward Kenway from their latest range, saying, “Assassin’s Creed fans out there, you should be aware that there is something going on with Edward.” He was quickly interrupted by another host, who erred on the side of caution, “Wait, has that been announced?”

The first presenter continued, “I think so, I’m pretty sure I saw rumors about it. No, I definitely saw an article about it. So there’s going to be something going on with Edward, and our PVC 1/8th scale statue will reflect that accordingly.”

At this point, the writing’s practically carved into the hull of the Jackdaw. It really isn’t a case of if there’s an Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag remake in the works; it’s a matter of when it’ll be revealed. And if we had to guess, Ubisoft could lift the lid on the project on the game’s 12th anniversary (October 29), with a release slated for 2026. Of course, all of this remains speculation for now, so keep your pirating ambitions in check until things are made official.

With that said, what is your biggest wish for the rumored Black Flag remake? Let us know in the comments.