Grow a Garden Mega Summer Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Despite breaking records, the Summer Update in Grow a Garden received mixed feedback from players. To follow it up, the developers are now working on a bigger version with a Mega Harvest event included. If you’re excited for what’s next, this guide covers the Grow a Garden Mega Summer Update release date, regional times, and a countdown timer.

The Grow a Garden Mega Summer Update will be live on June 28, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT. While the game’s updates are usually on time, delays can still happen due to Roblox server issues or other unexpected problems. If you try to join right at launch, you might face some hiccups getting into the game. So, it is better to join the game beforehand.

Moreover, if you’re in a different region, don’t worry. Below, we’ve listed the release date and time for the Grow a Garden Mega Summer Update across various time zones:

US (East) : June 28 at 10:00 AM ET

: June 28 at 10:00 AM ET Brazil : June 28 at 11:00 AM BRT

: June 28 at 11:00 AM BRT Europe : June 28 at 4:00 PM CET

: June 28 at 4:00 PM CET Russia : June 28 at 5:00 PM MSK

: June 28 at 5:00 PM MSK India : June 28 at 7:30 PM IST

: June 28 at 7:30 PM IST Philippines : June 28 at 10:00 PM Manila Time

: June 28 at 10:00 PM Manila Time China : June 28 at 9:30 PM CST

: June 28 at 9:30 PM CST Japan : June 28 at 10:30 PM JST

: June 28 at 10:30 PM JST Australia : June 28 at 11:30 PM AEDT

: June 28 at 11:30 PM AEDT New Zealand: June 29 at 1:30 AM NZDT

A countdown timer for the event will appear in-game just below the Premium Shop button. But there’s no need to open the game every time to check the launch time. We’ve added a dedicated Grow a Garden Mega Summer Update countdown timer below to keep you excited and informed as the release gets closer.

Grow a Garden Mega Summer Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Mega Summer Update is live now!

New Summer Shop near the harvest area

Mega Summer Harvest Event

Travelling Merchants and new gear

New weather and admin events

A new batch of mutations

More Summer-themed cosmetics and pets

If you check the list above, Grow a Garden’s Mega Summer update will give Georgia her own Summer Shop. In the shop, you might find new seeds, eggs, cosmetics, and more. Furthermore, as the name on the official event page suggests—Mega Harvest, we can expect an upgraded version of the harvest event where you will get double the harvest points.

As for the new pets, multiple leaked videos teased a new Oasis egg. In the leaks, we can also see a new Hamster pet, confirming the addition of new pets in the Grow a Garden Mega Summer Update. So, expect a lot of changes in our Grow a Garden pets tier list after the update drops.

However, unlike every other Grow a Garden update, this one is possibly built around the ongoing harvest event. This means there will be no special event for the upcoming update. Along with the new content, it is a given that Jandel and DJ Jhailatte will make their cameo before the update begins, and we will see multiple new Grow a Garden weather events.

So, if you love collecting new Grow a Garden mutations, join the game an hour before the update release date and time hits the clock.