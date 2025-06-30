Home > News > Parasite Producer Reveals an 100% AI-Generated Animated Series Titled ‘Cat Biggie’

Parasite Producer Reveals an 100% AI-Generated Animated Series Titled ‘Cat Biggie’

Aparna Ukil
Comments 0
Cat Biggie
Image Credit: CJ ENM
In Short
  • The Korean powerhouse studio, CJ ENM, unveils an all-AI anime called 'Cat Biggie' during a recent event.
  • The series consists of 30 episodes, each 2 minutes long, and will debut on YouTube starting from July 2025.
  • Cat Biggie follows a cat who accidentally becomes the father of a chick whom he meets one day out of nowhere.

Artificial Intelligence is all set to take over the world soon. Whether it’s writing, graphic design, or anything else, AI is not leaving any stone unturned to showcase its capabilities to the world. Recently, in an event on June 30, the higher authorities of the South Korean studio CJ ENM revealed that they have used the expertise of six specialists to craft a 100% AI animated series titled ‘Cat Biggie.’

The story follows a cat who meets a chick one day and ends up becoming its father. The animated series comprises 30 episodes, each approximately 2 minutes long. The world will be able to watch it on YouTube starting in July.

In the event, the higher-ups of the studio discussed several things about Artificial Intelligence, and that’s when we learned that the entire series took five months to produce. From planning to execution, everything was included in the aforementioned time frame.

“The key challenge was controlling and expressing the dynamic movements unique to animation,” she said. “We used our tool, Cinematic AI, to convert the characters into 3D data and train the production system accordingly. This allowed us to achieve a high level of completeness in the final output.”- Baek Hyun-jung, Head of AI Business & Production, CJ ENM

For the time being, we don’t know how it will turn out, as this will be the first time we will get to watch a 100% AI-generated animated film. However, if it turns out well, there will be waves of shock across the industry as the jobs of many animators will be at stake. Additionally, if the Cat Biggie project receives a positive reception, it appears that CJ ENM has planned a lineup of AI-generated films and dramas.

Related Articles
8 Best TV Shows Coming Out in July 2025
Aparna Ukil Jun 28, 2025
Elio Review: Beautifully Animated, Yet Let Down by a Flat Narrative
Aparna Ukil Jun 21, 2025
Does Pixar’s Elio Has a Post-Credit Scene?
Aparna Ukil Jun 21, 2025
A New Death Stranding Animated Movie Is Officially in Development
Ajith Kumar Jun 19, 2025
#Tags
#Misc

Aparna Ukil

Aparna is the Senior Entertainment Writer at Beebom. She started her professional journey in the retail industry but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of entertainment writing where she has experience writing for various well-known publishers including Otakukart, Sportskeeda, Game Revolution, Forever Geek and Dexerto.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...