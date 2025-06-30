Parasite Producer Reveals an 100% AI-Generated Animated Series Titled ‘Cat Biggie’

Artificial Intelligence is all set to take over the world soon. Whether it’s writing, graphic design, or anything else, AI is not leaving any stone unturned to showcase its capabilities to the world. Recently, in an event on June 30, the higher authorities of the South Korean studio CJ ENM revealed that they have used the expertise of six specialists to craft a 100% AI animated series titled ‘Cat Biggie.’

The story follows a cat who meets a chick one day and ends up becoming its father. The animated series comprises 30 episodes, each approximately 2 minutes long. The world will be able to watch it on YouTube starting in July.

In the event, the higher-ups of the studio discussed several things about Artificial Intelligence, and that’s when we learned that the entire series took five months to produce. From planning to execution, everything was included in the aforementioned time frame.

“The key challenge was controlling and expressing the dynamic movements unique to animation,” she said. “We used our tool, Cinematic AI, to convert the characters into 3D data and train the production system accordingly. This allowed us to achieve a high level of completeness in the final output.”- Baek Hyun-jung, Head of AI Business & Production, CJ ENM

For the time being, we don’t know how it will turn out, as this will be the first time we will get to watch a 100% AI-generated animated film. However, if it turns out well, there will be waves of shock across the industry as the jobs of many animators will be at stake. Additionally, if the Cat Biggie project receives a positive reception, it appears that CJ ENM has planned a lineup of AI-generated films and dramas.