AMD to Launch Radeon RX 7600 XT in 2024; Details Here

AMD is expected to launch a new Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card. This GPU will be targeting consumers looking for a budget or mid-range GPU with its highly appealing price tag. While the Radeon RX 7600 has already come out, this new XT variant will feature better performance. Hopefully, we will see more VRAM on this new card, too, but any confirmed info on that is yet to be revealed.

As per a new regulatory filing in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), new Artkek-based Radeon GPUs could emerge. EEC filings are required as a regulatory requirement prior to the sale of new GPUs by brands. Arktek is a lesser-known AIB partner of AMD graphics cards.

This brand currently sells various GPUs, such as RX 580 and RX 6600, in certain regions. The RX 7600 XT had leaked a few months before as well. The new RX 7600 XT could potentially feature a VRAM capacity of 12/10 GB GDDR6, as per the previous leak.

Image Courtesy: EEC

Another leak regarding new AMD Radeon 7000 series GPUs comes via Benchlife, which claims to know its exclusive sources that AMD is planning to launch only the RX 7600 XT and that no other new GPUs will be released under the company’s RDNA 3 lineup.

This also possibly makes the RX 7600XT the last RDNA 3 card. So, while the EEC filing that we mentioned also shows Radeon RX 7700 and RX 7800, only the RX 7600 XT variant is actually launching, as per Benchlife’s sources.

While AMD had launched RX 7700 XT & RX 7800 XT too, the new leak states that non-XT variants of these graphics cards are not launching at all. So, AMD’s GPU lineup featuring the newest generation RDNA 3 architecture will look like the following (from bottom to top): RX 7600, RX 7600 XT, RX 7700 XT, RX 7800 XT, RX 7900 XT, RX 7900 XTX. Also, no reference model made by AMD is planned for RX 7600 XT.

RX 6600 XT will have a successor soon – the RX 7700 XT | Image Courtesy: AMD

Any other RDNA 3 GPUs we previously heard rumors about (such as RX 7950 XTX and RX 7700/7800) are essentially not going to come out as well, as per the source. The aforementioned RDNA 3 GPUs will be AMD’s final Radeon graphics card lineup to compete against Nvidia’s RTX 40 Series. After a year (maybe more), we could see AMD launching more GPUs. Nvidia is reportedly planning a cut-down RTX 3050.

AMD will finally have a new GPU to complete their RDNA 3 lineup. Speaking of price, the Radeon RX 7600 XT could cost between $300 to $400. This is speculation based on the launch pricing of RX 7700 XT ($450) and RX 7600 ($269).

The new mid-range RX 7600 XT graphics card will come out in the first half of 2024. This is as per Benchlife’s statement on the RDNA 3 lineup. Going into 2024, more games will increasingly rely on 10GB+ of VRAM, a point conveyed in our RTX 4060 Ti 8GB review. I expect this GPU to become a favorite among gamers as long as it does not feature the abysmal VRAM capacity of 8GB.

What are your thoughts on AMD’s upcoming Radeon 7600 XT graphics card? What do you think its price will be? Let us know in the comments below.