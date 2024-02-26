AMD RX 7900 GRE Released for $549; Perfect RTX 4070 Super Alternative?

AMD has today released the new RX 7900 Golden Rabbit Edition (GRE) globally. Previously, it was notably a China-exclusive GPU. But, as we mentioned earlier this week, there were reports of wider availability of the AMD RX 7900 GRE graphics card in the US and parts of Europe. Now, AMD has confirmed this with the official launch of the RX 7900 GRE GPU.

So, let’s go over the RX 7900 GRE specifications, performance overview against RTX 4070 & RTX 4070 Super, and the pricing and availability details!

AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE: Specifications

AMD’s new Radeon RX 7900 GRE GPU is built on the RDNA 3 architecture. It features 80 Compute Units, 80 Ray Accelerators, 160 AI Accelerators, and 5120 Stream Processors. The transistor count is 54 billion, which puts it right below the RX 7900 XT’s 58 billion and above the RX 7800 XT’s 28.1 billion transistor count.

Speaking of VRAM capacity, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE has a 16GB GDDR6 VRAM. This is quite appealing and supersedes the 12GB capacity offered on both the RTX 4070 and the newly released RTX 4070 Super. The memory speed is mentioned to be 18Gbps, and the RX 7900 GRE has a 256-bit memory bus width.

Image Courtesy: AMD

The boost frequency will be between various AIB cards released by partners like Sapphire, ASUS, PowerColor, Gigabyte, and more. AMD’s official page mentions the RX 7900 GRE with a boost clock of 2,245 MHz. The graphics card supports the latest AV1 codec for high-quality streaming. There is also support for HDMI v2.1, DisplayPort v2.1, and USB Type-C.

Speaking of power requirements, the RX 7900 GRE uses the traditional 8-pin GPU power connector design and demands 260W. Two 8-pin GPU connectors will be enough. However, some RX 7900 GRE graphics cards could feature higher power limits with the inclusion of additional connectors.

AMD has avoided the 16-pin GPU power connector, for which we have seen several reports of being potentially unsafe depending on the conditions.

RX 7900 GRE Performance Overview: Alternative to Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Super?

AMD’s RX 7900 GRE looks to be a superb competitor going up against Nvidia’s RTX 4070 (priced at $549) and the brand new RTX 4070 Super (priced at $599). Notably, early reviews of the RX 7900 GRE show the GPU packs capable of performance even for higher resolutions such as 4K.

According to AMD, the RX 7900 GRE can deliver capable performance at 1440p with maxed-out in-game graphical settings. In games like Cyberpunk 2077, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and RE4 (Resident Evil 4), the RX 7900 GRE performs admirably. On average, it delivers 94 FPS, 136 FPS, and 107 FPS, respectively in the aforementioned titles. Image Courtesy: AMD

It looks like the overall performance of this RX 7900 GRE graphics card can be ahead of the RTX 4070, and can even catch up to the RTX 4070 Super. AMD has claimed that RX 7900 GRE offers 14% more FPS per dollar on average when compared to the RTX 4070.

Image Courtesy: AMD

With Advanced Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) AI frame generation, users of the latest AMD GPUs can enjoy massive performance gains. This is similar to what Nvidia DLSS 3 provides in supported titles. However, note that in-game FSR 3 integration is much better than AFMF, which is a driver-level AI frame generation feature.

So yes, the RX 7900 GRE can receive your serious consideration and it looks to be a pretty powerful GPU. If you desire higher VRAM capacity, the RX 7900 GRE offers 4GB more VRAM than the GPUs sold by Nvidia at the same price range. Do keep in mind that the RTX 4070 Super features 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM, which is a lower capacity but boasts 21Gbps effective speeds.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE: Pricing & Availability

AMD has priced the Radeon RX 7900 GRE at $549. You will be able to find RX 7900 GRE graphics cards on sale at your nearest retailer soon. The graphics card will be released on February 27, 2024. We will update this section when the AMD GPU is released and becomes available through places like Amazon and BestBuy. You can check out the full specs here.

What are your thoughts on the RX 7900 GRE? Do you find this card an attractive option at its price point of $549? Let us know in the comments below.