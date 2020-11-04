After bringing free Disney+ Hotstar VIP to prepaid customers, postpaid, and broadband customers, telecom operator Airtel is now offering three months of YouTube Premium to its customers. The promotional offer is valid until 22 April 2021 and must be redeemed by the 22nd of May next year.

Notably, this offer is applicable only to new YouTube Premium subscribers. In other words, you can’t use this offer if you have an active YouTube Premium or have previously trialed YouTube Premium. This rule also applies to old YouTube Red or Google Play Music subscribers.

You can utilize this offer from the Airtel Thanks app by tapping on the Redeem Now button. Alternatively, you can request the trial code by filling this Google form. In the form, you will have to submit basic details including your name, e-mail address, and contact number.

As always, you should add a valid form of payment when you’re signing up for YouTube Premium. Once the trial period ends, YouTube will automatically start charging you through your mode of payment. Moreover, it goes without saying that you need a Google account to activate this offer.

Airtel notes that it could take up to 6 months to send out the trial codes. However, in ideal cases, you should be getting the code within a few days. YouTube Premium typically costs Rs.129 per month in India for individuals and Rs.189 per month for the family plan with up to five members. Eligible students can also enroll in the student plan that costs Rs. 79 per month.