Poco C51 Airtel Prepaid Locked Variant Goes Official In India; Check out the Details!

Back in April, Poco expanded its C Series in India with the launch of the budget C51 smartphone. Priced under Rs 10,000, the smartphone was the first to pack the MediaTek Helio G36 chipset in India. Now, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has partnered with Airtel to re-launch the device with Airtel-exclusive benefits. Keep reading to know more.

Poco C51 Airtel Variant: Price and Availability

The Airtel-locked variant of the Poco C51 has been introduced for Rs 5,999. It will go exclusively on sale from July 18 via Flipkart. You can purchase the device in Black and Blue color options. The smartphone arrives with Airtel Exclusive Benefits like an additional Rs 750 discount on the selling price of the device (Rs 5,999) and 50GB of free data.

However, do note that this is only possible if you recharge your brand-new Poco C51 device with Rs 199 and above Airtel Prepaid plans. To avail of the offer, simply insert your Airtel Prepaid SIM and select the Airtel Truly Unlimited Recharge Plan (above Rs 199). The next-gen #POCOC51 is available exclusively with @airtelindia and @Flipkart at an absolutely unbeatable price💯



Special edition price: ₹̵ ̵6̵9̵9̵9̵/̵-̵ ₹5999/- 😍



Get your shopping mode on, sale live from 18 July 🔥



Save the link 👉 https://t.co/5c4YGgszyt pic.twitter.com/AwCAtsMGgW— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) July 14, 2023

Additionally, the device comes with a lock-in period of 18 months with Airtel. This means that your primary SIM has to be an Airtel SIM and you must recharge your device for 18 months straight with Rs 199 and above prepaid recharge plans. Also, the 50GB of free data is not rolled out in bulk. Every month you will receive a coupon for 10GB of data for 5 months straight. Your second SIM slot can be from any carrier partner.

Poco C51: Specs and Features

Now coming to the specs, the C51 ships with a 6.52-inch HD+ display panel with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and a waterdrop notch cutout. The chassis is crafted out of plastic with a textured back with an embedded fingerprint scanner that houses the dual camera module in a squarish cutout.

The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 chipset and is available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It comes with Virtual RAM Expansion support of up to 3GB and 1TB of expandable storage option via microSD Card. There’s an 8MP primary camera with support for 1080p video recording at 30fps along with features like portrait mode and HDR.

The C51 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone with a dual SIM and SD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port. Additionally, there is a top-firing speaker. It runs the lightweight Android 13 Go Edition.