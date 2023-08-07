Airtel Introduces Xstream AirFiber, a Wireless Home Internet Service in India

Airtel has introduced its Xstream AirFiber service in India. Touted as India’s first fixed wireless access (FWA) service, Xstream AirFiber is based on Airtel 5G Plus and aims to provide a wireless Wi-Fi experience in all regions, especially in rural areas. Here’s a look at the details.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber: Details

The Airtel Xstream AirFiber is a portable device, which provides wireless internet access. It can be easily installed (even you can do it!) and all you have to do is, buy the Xstream AirFiber device, download the Xstream AirFiber app, and simply pair your devices with it. It can be managed via the app, so, there’s no hassle at all.

It supports enhanced speeds and coverage, thanks to the inbuilt Wi-Fi 6. It is said to provide about 50% higher speeds as compared to the Wi-Fi 5-based routers. Plus, it can be connected to up to 64 devices at the same time and these devices won’t lead to a lot of power consumption.

Commenting on the initiative, Shashwat Sharma, Director of Consumer Business Bharti Airtel, said, “India has seen the rapid growth of home broadband but there still remain areas with no access to hi-speed internet at home due to the physical challenges of laying fiber in a country the size of India. While fiber to the home will always define the best experience of Wi-Fi at home, AirFiber helps bridge the experience gap for everyone else.“

The Xstream AirFiber service can be bought for Rs 799 a month, which includes 100Mbps speeds. This plan can be bought for 6 months at Rs 4,794 (discounted price is Rs 4,435). You will be required to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500 with this.

Currently, the service is active in Delhi and Mumbai but will reach more regions soon. If you live in any of these cities, you can head to the Airtel stores and make the purchase. You can get more details about Airtel Xstream AirFiber from over here! So, will you go for Airtel’s wireless Wi-Fi solution? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.