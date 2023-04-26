Enjoy OTT Subscriptions With These New Airtel 5G Recharge Plans

Airtel has announced its new unlimited 5G prepaid plans in India. The plans start at Rs 499 and have the USP in the form of access to OTT subscriptions like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Check out the details below.

New Airtel 5G Plans: Validity and Benefits

The most affordable plan is Rs 499. The plan includes 3GB of daily data, unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMS per day, and 3 months of Disney+Hotstar Mobile subscription valued at Rs 149 a month. Additional benefits include 3 months of Apollo 24/7 Circle subscription, free access to Wynk Music, Airtel Hello tunes, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and 28 days of free access to any one selected Airtel Xstream channel via the Xstream app. This prepaid 5G bundle comes with 28 days of validity.

The next plan costs Rs 699. It also offers 3GB of daily data, unlimited local and roaming STD calls, and 100 SMS per day. Additional benefits include 3 months of Apollo 24/7 Circle subscription, free access to Wynk Music, Airtel Hello tunes, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and 56 days of free access to any one selected Airtel Xstream channel via the Xstream app. The difference is free Amazon Prime Membership for 56 days (also its validity period) instead of Disney+ Hotstar.

With Rs 839, you can enjoy an unlimited 5G experience for 84 days. The plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited local and roaming STD calls, 100 SMS per day, and 3 months of Disney+Hotstar Mobile subscription valued at Rs 149. You also get access to 3 months of Apollo 24/7 Circle subscription, free access to Wynk Music, Airtel Hello tunes, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and 28 days of free access to any one selected Airtel Xstream channel via the Xstream app. Additionally, via this plan, you can avail the benefits of Airtel Payments Bank.

The penultimate 5G prepaid plan is priced at Rs 999 and is valid for 84 days. This plan offers 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 84 days of Amazon Prime Membership. Other benefits remain the same as the Rs 839 prepaid plan.

The most expensive prepaid 5G bundle is priced at Rs 3,359 and is valid for 365 days. This plan will give you access to 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited local and roaming STD calls, 100 SMS per day, and a year’s Disney+Hotstar Mobile subscription valued at Rs 499. The additional benefits are also the same as the Rs 999 plan.

With these new 5 entrants, Airtel has expanded its 5G prepaid offerings to the people of India. Currently, Airtel 5G is available in over 250+ cities in India and if you have a 5G handset you can take advantage of these plans. For more information, visit the Airtel website or download the MyAirtel app on your Android and iOS smartphone.